4A North Regional Tournament

Farmington boys' basketball team shows off its newly won District 4A-1 Tournament championship trophy, as well as its conference championship trophy, following a 62-47 victory over Berryville on Thursday at Cardinal Arena. Thursday marked the Cardinals’ first district title since 2013 and their first appearance in the district finals since 2014. Farmington competed as a member of the 5A West from 2014-2018. The Cardinals will play the No. 4 seed from the 4A-4 at 1 p.m., Wednesday to begin 4A North Regional play at Ozark.

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES Class 4A North Regional at Ozark Boys Wednesday Game 1 4A-1 N0. 1 Farmington (19-4) vs. 4A-4 No. 4 Subiaco Academy (11-11), 1 p.m. Game 2 4A-4 No. 1 Morrilton (16-6) vs. 4A-1 No. 4 Shiloh Christian (11-15), 7 p.m. Thursday Game 3 4A-4 No. 2 Dardanelle (21-5) vs. 4A-1 No. 3 Huntsville (11-13), 1 p.m. Game 4 4A-1 No. 2 Berryville (20-4) vs. 4A-4 No. 3 Ozark (20-6), 7 p.m. Friday Game 5 Game 1 winner vs Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. Game 6 Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday Game 7 Third-place game, 1 p.m. Game 8 Championship, 7 p.m. Girls Wednesday Game 1 4A-1 No. 1 Pea Ridge (20-4) vs. 4A-4 No. 4 Dardenelle (4-18), 10 a.m. Game 2 4A-4 No. 1 Morrilton (19-3) vs. 4A-1 No. 4 Berryville (19-4), 4 p.m. Thursday Game 3 4A-4 No. 2 Ozark (17-8) vs. 4A-1 No. 3 Harrison (17-1), 10 a.m. Game 4 4A-1 No. 2 Farmington (19-6) vs. 4A-4 No. 3 Pottsville (12-8), 4 p.m. Friday Game 5 Game 1 winner vs Game 3 winner, 10 p.m. Game 6 Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m. Saturday Game 7 Third-place game, 10 a.m. Game 8 Championship, 4 p.m.

