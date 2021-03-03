Candidates File For School Board Elections

FARMINGTON — Only incumbents or board members appointed to fill a vacancy filed to run in the May 18 school board elections. No races will be on the ballots for Farmington, Lincoln or Prairie Grove school elections. No one filed for Prairie Grove’s school board election.

The deadline to file as a candidate was noon Monday.

According to the Washington County County Clerk’s office, the following candidates filed to run for office:

Farmington School Board

Position 4 - Amy Hill, incumbent.

Position 5 - Lori Blew, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in November 2020.

Lincoln School Board

Zone 1 - Ronnie Remington, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in December 2020.

Zone 5 - Connie Meyer, incumbent.

Prairie Grove School Board

Position 7 - no one filed for this position currently held by board member Shawn Shrum.