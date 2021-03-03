Cards Win District Crown

FARMINGTON — Farmington made Berryville, a team with a lot of offensive firepower, look ordinary for eight minutes by holding the Bobcats to six points in the third quarter while winning 62-47.

“We talked about it at halftime. They were not using the ‘cheat sheet,’ which is our scouting report, like they should,” said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor. “Second half, they did a great job of playing off that scouting report.”

That was enough to establish a 42-31 lead and the Cardinals (19-4) did more than merely trade baskets with Berryville (20-4) down the stretch, gaining another four points in the period by outscoring the Bobcats 20-16 to pull away for a 62-47 victory in the 4A-1 District boys basketball tournament championship.

The Cardinal defense held up well throughout the game taking scoring options away by not giving Berryville very many good looks at the basket especially for Bobcats’ 6-8 center Weston Teague.

“James Payne was incredibly defensively on the big (Teague). He held him to four points. Roman [Carlson] did a good job on the big. Mateo Carbonel and Decory Thomas really played well defensively,” Johnny Taylor said.

Berryville played defense, too, denying open shots on the perimeter and keeping most of the Cardinals from using the 3-point line consistently. Layne Taylor, the lone exception, drained five treys and led all scorers with 29 points, including Farmington’s first nine points. Other Cardinals hit trifectas during crucial moments.

Layne Taylor got away from a double-team with time winding down in the first quarter. He passed off to Payne under the basket, who fed Carbonel in the left corner for a 3-pointer, lifting Farmington to a 16-12 first quarter lead.

Berryville generated a 13-6 run over the first 3:42 of the second quarter, moving ahead, 25-22.

Nate Allen started the run with a 3-pointer then Landon Chester, who led the Bobcats with 19 points, scored three straight times for the visitors, ending with a trey. J.D. Smith added 16 points and made 2-of-2 free-throws. Chester drove to the basket capping the run.

At that juncture Johnny Taylor inserted senior Logan Burch and he came through on offense.

“Logan came in off the bench and I think we were down and he hit a huge three in the second quarter to keep us in the game. I thought that was big,” Johnny Taylor said.

The Cardinals also blanketed Berryville, holding the Bobcats scoreless for the remainder of the first half. Farmington again got critical points at the end of the quarter, created by Layne Taylor dribbling through another double-team. This time he passed off to Adam Simmons, who attempted a three from the right corner. The shot didn’t fall, but Carlson crashed in from the opposite side and was fouled. He sank both charity shots, breaking the tie and giving Farmington a 27-25 lead with 1.7 seconds showing.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals took a 42-31 lead with Simmons getting a trey to go down off another look created by Layne Taylor and Thomas’ free-throws then went into a delay for the last minute and didn’t give Berryville the ball back.

In the fourth, Layne Taylor got a bucket in the paint then twice made 15-feet jumpers going left-to-right across the lane extending Farmington’s lead to 48-33 with 5:28 left.

“We told him in the first half he was guarding himself. He was settling for deep threes. That’s great if it’s going, but if it’s not you got to be smart enough to not guard yourself,” Johnny Taylor said. “Second half, he did a good job of getting into the paint and either getting a shot or creating something for someone else. I was proud of him.”

The Bobcats couldn’t make a run because Farmington outscored them 14-12 down the stretch.

Layne Taylor created high-percentage shots and his teammates delivered basket after basket. Thomas made a layup, then put in a rebound created by Nathan Monroe’s drive to the hoop. Simmons scored off Layne Taylor’s assist, then aggressively went to the middle and nailed a hotly-contested short jumper in traffic.

“Carson Simmons struggled in the first half to make a shot, second half he came out and played,” Johnny Taylor said.

Simmons triggered an in-bounds pass under the basket, finding Caleb Blakely for a quick deuce before adding an old-fashioned 3-point play. Those points offset treys by Smith and Allen and a traditional 3-point play from Chester for Berryville.

“Our kids have really played hard and had an outstanding season. Tonight, it didn’t turn out how we wanted it to, but Coach Taylor and his team played extremely well and they beat us tonight,” said Berryville coach Brent Compton.

In his first season at Farmington, Johnny Taylor has led the Cardinals to a regular season conference title and a postseason district tournament championship. Now he sets his sights on qualifying for the State tournament during 4A North Regional play.

“Now we got to win a game in the Regional tournament and have a shot there. We just got to win one.”

^

Farmington 62, Berryville 47

Berryville^12^13^6^16^—^47

Farmington^16^11^15^20^—^62

Farmington (19-4): Layne Taylor 11 2-2 29, Carson Simmons 4 2-3 11, Decory Thomas 2 2-2 6, Caleb Blakely 2 0-0 4, Roman Carlson 1 2-2 4, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Taylor Carbonel 1 0-0 3, James Payne 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-9 62.

Berryville (20-4): Landon Chester 7 3-5 19, J.D. Smith 5 4-6 16, Nate Allen 2 0-0 6, Weston Teague 1 2-2 4, Jack Dignan 1 0-0 2, Jake Wilson 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 13-17 47.

3-Point Goals — Farmington 8 (Layne Taylor 5, Simmons, Burch, Carbonel), Berryville 6 (Chester 2, Allen 2, Smith 2).

Rebounds — Farmington 38, Berryville 24. Assists — Farmington 13, Berryville 12. Steals — Farmington 7, Berryville 2. Blocks — Farmington 4, Berryville 5.