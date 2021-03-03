Evansville water-boil order continues

The city of Lincoln has dropped its water-boil notice for a specific area, but a water-boil order from Washington Water Authority for the Evansville area still remains in effect.

Washington Water Authority issued a new alert Monday morning that said customers along North Skylight Mountain Road, South Skylight Mountain Road, Antioch Road, Dobbs Mountain Road, Hale Mountain Road, Highway 59 and all other roads off the main road are to remain under a boil order until further notice.

The authority said it would be conducting the appropriate water quality testing this week.

Any customers still without water service in this area are asked to call the authority office to report an issue. Persons seeking further information about water conservation can call the Washington Water Authority office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 479-267-2111.

The authority’s water-boil order was due to issues that occurred during recent winter storms.

In a separate release Monday, the authority said it has removed any requests it made in February asking customers to conserve water. Normal water consumption can continue, the news release said.

The city of Lincoln issued a precautionary boil order notice on Feb. 23 for about 20 customers because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system from a loss in normal system pressure. The city lifted the order on Feb. 26 based on the results of sample testing. Results from bacteriological samples found the water to be considered “safe” for human consumption, according to a news release from Lincoln Waterworks.