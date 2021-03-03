Ferocious Press Plus Clicking Offense Fuels 84-50 Rout

FARMINGTON -- In the span of just over a minute, Farmington's lead swelled from six points to 19 with Caleb Blakely causing four turnovers in a ferocious full-court press.

The first quarter surge combined with Farmington's lockdown on defense, holding Huntsville to 13 second half points, empowered a full-scale rout of the Eagles by an 84-50 score during a District 4A-1 semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Cardinal Arena.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor said he hadn't even thought about experiencing any negative effects from a two-week stint without playing a game prolonged by snowstorms across the region the third week of February. The Cardinals are deep and disciplined. The non-starters know the way to get on the coaches' radar for playing time is to push the first five.

"For us our practices are so much harder [than a game] because they're so competitive," Johnny Taylor said, adding, "Our kids are so talented that's why practice is so good. You have kids like Caleb Blakely guarding you."

Blakely took two steals in for layups and a sensational field goal switching the ball from one hand to the other in midair, then banking it in while drawing a foul. Roman Carlson knocked down a pair of treys in the run, pushing Farmington's lead to 29-10.

Although Huntsville scored the last five points of the quarter, they never found a way to dig themselves out of the hole and got no closer than 14 points for the rest of the game. Farmington led 29-15 at the end of the first, 53-37 at the half, and 69-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Matthew Sisk, who scored 20 points for Huntsville, in the Eagles' 63-58 loss to Farmington at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 15, never got going against Farmington's blanketing defense. He finished with four points. Huntsville's best offense was Mason Davidson at the free-throw line where he made 10-of-12 scoring a team-high 17 points. The Eagles were limited to a trio of 3-pointers.

Layne Taylor and Blakely combined for 41 points in January when the Cardinals had to rally from a 53-48 deficit in the fourth quarter. Huntsville could only dream about getting that close this time around and had no more success defending the Cardinal duo. Layne Taylor scored 21 points and had 8 rebounds while Blakely chipped in 19 points and 11 rebounds to go with several steals and emphatic blocked shots where he completely smothered the ball and a resounding whack reverberated across Cardinal Arena, adding to the highlight reel.

Carlson sank four triples, scoring 14 points, and Carson Simmons contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinals secured a spot in Thursday's district championship against Berryville, another hot shooting team which defeated Shiloh Christian, 67-32, in the other semifinal.

Farmington shot the lights out from downtown, spreading the wealth around among Carlson (4), Layne Taylor (2), Simmons (2), and Logan Burch (2), accounting for 10 made 3-point shots. That kind of offense coupled with intense defense proved more than Huntsville could cope with.

Farmington 84, Huntsville 50

Huntsville^15^22^6^7^--^50

Farmington^29^24^16^15^--^84

Farmington (18-4, 11-1): Layne Taylor 9 1-2 21, Caleb Blakely 9 1-2 19, Roman Carlson 5 0-0 14, Carson Simmons 5 1-1 13, Logan Burch 2 0-0 6, Decory Thomas 1 2-2 4, James Payne 2 0-0 4, Mateo Carbonel 1 1-2 3. Totals 34 6-9 84.

Huntsville (10-12, 4-5): Mason Davidson 3 10-12 17, Clint Eaton 5 0-0 12, Hayden Dotson 3 1-3 7, Luke Eaton 2 2-2 6, Matthew Sisk 2 0-0 4, Kross Easterling 1 0-0 2, Luke Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-17 50.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 10 (Carlson 4, Burch 2, Simmons 2, Layne Taylor 2), Huntsville 3 (Eaton 2, M. Davidson).

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Huntsville's Hayden Dotson gets left in the dust after losing the ball to Farmington sophomore Caleb Blakey in the full-court press. Blakely wreaked havoc as the Cardinals increased their lead from six points to a 19-point advantage late in the first quarter of a Tuesday, Feb. 23, District 4A-1 boys basketball semifinal game. The frenzy left Huntsville shell-shocked and the Eagles trailed by at least 14 points the rest of the way.