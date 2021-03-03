Hudson Gives ‘State Of The City’ Address

PRAIRIE GROVE — Get ready because Prairie Grove is going to be “very, very busy” for the next few years, Mayor Sonny Hudson said in giving his State of the City address during the Feb. 22 City Council meeting.

“And it’s all good,” he added.

Hudson thanked city employees for their service the past year during a time where records were broken, history was made and the city dealt with the covid pandemic.

“It has not been fun, but they did not let it get them down,” Hudson said. “And again we thank you.”

The year 2020 brought unrest in the world, covid-19 and the loss of lives, Hudson said.

“I think we will all agree that 2020-2021 has been the craziest time that any of us have ever experienced in our lifetime personally and professionally.”

Despite the past year, Hudson said Prairie Grove has seen positive things in the community.

“The growth continues even though a few of our citizens dislike growth and we understand, but when you have a jewel like Prairie Grove, well, we just need to share and we have some wonderful families moving to our community,” he said.

Hudson said Prairie Grove hit a “homerun” with its new public works manager, Chuck Wiley. He welcomed Wiley and his family to Prairie Grove.

In addition, the mayor said Prairie Grove is financially healthy to continue its day-to-day business and with the outcome of the Feb. 9 special bond election, the city will be able to start work on some important projects for the city. Projects approved by the election include replacing old water lines, increasing the capacity for the wastewater treatment plant, rehab at the aquatic center, a new fire truck, street and drainage projects.

In closing, Hudson said, “I would just ask that you add to your prayers a much better ending of 2021 than 2020.”