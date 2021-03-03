Hello! Hope everyone got safely through the history-making arctic cold blast. That was really something!

We have some news at the Lincoln Public Library. I told you I would keep you in “the know.”

We are partially open now. Knock on the door and we can let you come in for about 20 minutes. We are only allowed to have about eight people at a time, but usually that is not a problem. The weather is warmer and Spring is around the corner so when you are out and about, come by and browse in the Lincoln Public Library for 20 minutes. Pick out what you like, and we’ll get them checked out for you.

Also….. Beginning March 1 and through March 31, the Lincoln Public Library is hosting a Golden Ticket Reading Challenge. For each book checked out during March, you’ll receive one entry for a raffle prize. First prize is $100, second prize is $50, and third prize is $35. Why Golden Ticket? Well, inside one of our special wrapped books is a golden ticket. Return the ticket to instantly win a mystery grand prize. Write a review of your wrapped book for an extra five entries for a raffle prize. This contest is open to patrons of the Lincoln Library of all ages. Call us at the Lincoln Library for more details. 479-824-3294.

Think about if you and your family would like to participate in this fun event we are having here at the Lincoln Public Library.

As always, we are getting in new books and dvds for you to enjoy. Come by and see us, just knock on the door.

—Dianna Payne is library director at Lincoln Public Library.