Lady Cardinals Knock Harrison From Unbeaten Ranks

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's making a habit of snapping Harrison's long winning streaks in girls basketball and the Lady Cardinals did it again in the 4A-1 District semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Farmington (19-5, 9-3) handed Harrison (16-1, 10-0) its first loss of the season by a 76-64 score at the Spook House, avenging a 56-42 loss on the same court on Jan. 8 when the Class 4A powers were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state. Harrison took over the top spot and Farmington was ranked No. 6 coming into the showdown.

Farmington didn't play well at either end of the court in that loss, but turned up the heat and kept it on during tournament play. The Lady Cardinals proved extremely efficient offensively, making 56% of their overall field goals and a smoking 60% from 3-point range. Harrison shot 40% overall and just 26% on threes.

Last season, Farmington brought an end to Harrison's 24-game winning streak by defeating the Lady Goblins in a near identical score, 74-60, on Feb. 14, 2020. This year, Farmington senior Tori Kersey hit an array of shots scoring 25 points to lead the Lady Cardinals into the 4A-1 District girls basketball championship at Pea Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The Lady Cardinals set the tone out of the gate, taking a 10-point lead in the first quarter and forcing the Lady Goblins to play catch-up for the entire game. Playing team ball and with determination, Farmington raised the level of intensity and Harrison didn't match it. Mariah Hudson, who scored 16 points including 10 in the first quarter, in the previous meeting was held to a single field goal.

Trinity Johnson drove to the goal, then missed three shots in the paint, but Kersey cleaned up the glass by scoring with Farmington's third offensive rebound of the sequence. After stopping Harrison at the other end, Megan Hernandez grabbed a deflected pass, scoring in the lane, drawing a foul and converting a 3-point play.

Carson Dillard had the ball stripped while driving but recovered and scored, beginning a 7-0 run that pushed the Lady Cardinal lead to double digits. Morgan Brye fed Hernandez cutting down the middle and Trinity Johnson sank a 3-pointer, giving Farmington a 17-7 advantage with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

Harrison cut that to five on Sydney Shrum's trey and Clare Barger's 1o-footer before Kersey scored three straight points including a breakaway steal. Allie Devecsery busted a big three at the buzzer extending Farmington's lead to 25-16 at the end of the first.

She would hit another clutch 3-pointer to answer 6-foot freshman Reece Ricketts' bucket in the paint which drew Harrison within 35-29 at the 2:22 mark of the second quarter. Devecsery's trey 15 seconds later gave Farmington a lift. Alexis Hill scored for the Lady Goblins with a short jumper, but Hernandez drove left, going around Ricketts and laying the ball in.

Kersey got a shot up and in, drawing a foul and adding the free-throw. Ricketts used her size to score on a pass from Barger. However, Farmington again got the last basket of the quarter on Hernandez' 15-foot baseline jumper to maintain a 43-33 halftime lead.

Farmington led by as many as 18 points midway through the third quarter when Kersey threw a cross-court pass to Dillard open on the right wing for a triple making it 55-37. The Lady Cardinals then hit a cold stretch scoring just three points for the remainder of the third, but the lead and their defense saved them.

Harrison failed to capitalize because the Lady Goblins only put seven points on the board in the last 3:47 of the third and trailed 58-44 going into the fourth.

Dillard got the first points of the final period for Farmington with a free-throw-line pull-up jumper, which was important because Harrison made a run, reducing Farmington's lead to 60-52. Shrum made a three, Hill converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Barger scored a layup beating everyone down-court.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson called time-out with 6:44 to play and the squad got focused. Everything didn't go their way, yet they made baskets on the strength of effort. Harrison's Maggie Salmon fell defending the post. For a second everyone froze, expecting a whistle which never sounded. Hernandez gathered her wits and put the ball in the hoop.

Dillard missed a fast-break layup, but stole the outlet after Harrison rebounded and scored. Kersey drew a foul driving the lane, but didn't get a free-throw opportunity. Farmington in-bounded and couldn't score, but stopped the Lady Goblins at the other end and got into its transition game.

Kersey alertly waited for Trinity Johnson trailing the play and handed the ball off to her for an easy basket stretching the Lady Cardinal lead to 66-52 with 4:12 left. Harrison never got closer than 12 points in the waning moment and Farmington went on to secure a 74-62 victory.

Farmington 76, Harrison 64

Farmington^25^18^15^18^--^76

Harrison^16^17^11^20^--^64

Harrison (16-1, 10-0): Alexis Hill 7 7-7 21, Clare Barger 7 2-2 16, Sydney Shrum 4 0-0 12, Reece Ricketts 3 0-0 6, Maggie Salmon 1 0-0 3, Mariah Hudson 1 0-0 2, Madison Bell 1 0-0 2, Shaylee Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 9-9 64.

Farmington (19-5, 9-3): Tori Kersey 11 3-6 25, Carson Dillard 5 4-4 16, Megan Hernandez 7 1-1 15, Trinity Johnson 3 0-0 8, Allie Devecsery 2 0-0 6, Morgan Brye 0 4-6 4, Reese Shirey 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 13-19 76.

3-Point Goals -- Harrison 5 (Shrum 4, Salmon), Farmington 6 (Dillard 2, Johnson 2, Devecsery 2).

Rebounds -- Harrison 30, Farmington 33. Assists -- Harrison 15, Farmington 14. Steals -- Harrison 6, Farmington 4. Blocks -- Harrison 1, Farmington 2.