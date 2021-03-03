Obituaries

Mary R Brady

Mary R Brady, age 79, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born July 12, 1941, in Drumwright, Oklahoma, the daughter of John H. and Ruby May (Simmons) McNair.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Darcy Brady.

Survivors include two sons, Christopher Brady of Lincoln, Arkansas, and Mark Brady of Alaska; one daughter, Dana Johnson of Texas; one sister, Sara Brady of Evansville, Arkansas; and seven grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. http://www.luginbuel.com.

^

Craig Coble

Craig Coble, 57, of Prairie Grove, passed away Feb. 24 at his home. There are no services planned.

Cremation services are under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.bentoncountymemorialpark.com .

^

Robert Leroy Hawley

Robert Leroy Hawley, 94, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away on February 22, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1926, in Lincoln, Arkansas, to John Hawley and Sue Stouard Hawley. He was raised in the Rock Springs community and graduated from Cane Hill High School in 1944. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in World War II. Leroy received an American Theatre Medal, a World War II Victory Medal and an Asiatic-Pacific Medal. He was very proud to be able to serve his country.

Leroy believed in community service and was an active lifetime member of American Legion Post 146 in Prairie Grove. Throughout his life, he held several offices, serving the longest as treasurer for approximately 25 years. He also served on the Washington County Fair Board from 1962 to 1977. Leroy was a dairyman and was a charter member of Central Arkansas Milk Producers Association. He also worked for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association for 26 years. Those that worked with Leroy enjoyed his seemingly unlimited supply of jokes, his strong work ethic, and ever-positive attitude. He enjoyed being a member of Center Point Church in Prairie Grove and attending gospel festivals. Leroy was a lifetime gardener, a lover of dance and bluegrass music, an avid sports fan, and an enthusiastic beekeeper. Above all, though, Leroy loved his family and was cherished by them in return.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Irene Hawley; two brothers, Cecil and Carl Hawley, and one beloved sister, Lucille Reed.

He is survived by his two children, Loyd Wayne Hawley (Sarah) and Glenda Hawley Woods (Frank); two stepchildren, Thelma Gray (Berle) and Willard Beeks. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Vince Hawley, Marcus Hawley (Melissa), Rachel Hawley, Ashley Weller (Trent), Whitney Bryant (Doug), and Hawley Woods; great-grandchildren Alexis Matthews, (Hayden); Alayna, Cami, and Claire Hawley, Kole Hawley, Ella and Mason Hawley; Payton and Katelyn Fitch; Jackson, Everett, and Thurman Bryant, Elizabeth Woods-Campbell; great-great-grandchildren Parker Fitch and Asa Matthews; one sister-in-law Neva Strom; nephew Lee Reed; nieces Jeanie Felts-Taylor (O’Dell), Anne Chambliss, Gail Kulhavy (Steve), Carolyn Hawley, and Barbara Hawley.

Honorary pallbearers are Vince Hawley, Marcus Hawley, Payton Fitch, Lee Reed, Doug Bryant, and Trent Weller.

A graveside service was held Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Wedington Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.luguinbuel.com. Funeral arrangements by Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

^

Virgil Clyde Parkins

Virgil Clyde Parkins, born April 15, 1935, died February 21, 2021, at his home. The youngest of 10 children born to Benjamin Parkins and Rosa Zoe Johnston Parkins, he was born and raised in Kansas but moved to Washington state as a young boy when his father decided to move there for work. He left school in the eighth grade to help make a living for his family.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the construction battalion near the end of the conflict, rebuilding roads and airstrips. After being honorably discharged from the military he came back to Washington and began working at Boeing Aircraft. It was at Boeing that he met his future wife, Johny Villines. After a whirlwind courtship of only two weeks, they were married in November 1957. Johny was nineteen and Virgil was twenty-two. They were married for almost 62 years, until Johny passed away in August 2019.

They had one child, a daughter, Penny Lynn (Parkins) Prince. He also has three granddaughters, Rachelle Prince, Lyndsey (Prince) Mattox and Morgan Prince. Lyndsey’s husband, Adam Mattox, is his honorary “grandson.”

Virgil was a man of few words for most of his life, but his actions spoke louder than words. He diligently worked to provide for his family in every way he could. In 1968, after both his father and his father-in-law passed away within weeks of each other, he moved with his wife and daughter back to Arkansas to help care for his mother-in-law. For nearly the entire remainder of her life, he and Johny made sure she was well cared for and always had a home of her own right next to theirs. They moved frequently in their younger years, going from farm to farm, but Virgil’s skills as a carpenter and cabinet maker served them well. Besides farming each day, he also worked third shift at Campbell Soup in Fayetteville until his retirement.

The last few years of his life, Virgil developed a love for reading the word of God and for reading devotionals. He spent several hours each day reading his Bible and had read it completely through several times.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at First Assembly Of God in Lincoln, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. http://www.luginbuel.com.

^

Stephen Wayne Skelton

Stephen Wayne Skelton, age 43, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at his home. He was born March 8, 1977, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Alvin T. and Barbara J. (Hartsook) Skelton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin T. Skelton; one brother, Thomas Ray Skelton; and his fiance, Kimberly Yarborough.

Survivors include one daughter, Alizabeth Skelton of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two sons, Dustin Camp of Huntsville, Arkansas, and Arron Camp of Georgia; mother, Barbara J. Stewart of Prairie Grove; one brother, Darrin Skelton; one sister, Daisy Skelton; two grandchildren, Morgan Camp and Mackenna Hill.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. http://www.luginbuel.com.

^

Debra Mae Witt

Debra Mae Witt, age 67, of Farmington, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Debbie was born December 6, 1953, in Wichita, Kan., to Kenneth and Evalena Boothe.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Connie Morley and Sabrina Tackett. Debbie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rodney; her children, Cassidy Hampton and Evalena Carbonel and husband, German; three grandsons: Taylor, Mateo, Isacc; and a brother, Kenny Boothe.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.