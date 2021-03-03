Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Rickey Patrick, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Gregory Patterson, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dustin Engler, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 12 in connection with domestic assault, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, violation of a no contact order.

Four juveniles of Prairie Grove were cited for curfew violation on Feb. 11, two 15-year-old girls and two 17-year-old boys. One 17-year-old boy also was cited for driving in violation of restrictions.

Michael Law. 40, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Wadley, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 15 in connection with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Nancy Brownlow, 72, of Lincoln, was arrested Feb. 16 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, refusal to submit to a test.

Dakota Giddens, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license for DWI, fictitious tags, possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle, refusal to submit.

Vivian Sutton, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 20 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol, inattentive driving.

Two juveniles, 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, of Prairie Grove, were cited Feb. 20 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

Jose Gallegos, 21, of Prairie Grove was cited Feb. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.