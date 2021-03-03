Three Week Layoff Crunches Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE — Playing its first game in 20 days, Prairie Grove came up one made field goal short, losing 43-41 at home and exiting from the District 4A-1 boys basketball tournament.

The Monday, Feb. 22 contest marked the first action for Prairie Grove since winning Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Gentry. With its last two regular season games canceled because of winter weather, Prairie Grove remained idle for nearly three full weeks.

By the time the Tigers took the court on Monday, Feb. 22 in a winner-take-all District 4A-1 semifinal game against Shiloh Christian, which played games both on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12, Prairie Grove struggled to get in the flow falling behind, 5-3, after one quarter then seized momentum outscoring Shiloh 20-9 in the second quarter before fading down the stretch.

The Saints’ dynamic shooter, Jeremiah Washington, nailed two 3-point shots in crunch time, shooting the Saints into first a tie at 38-38 at the 1:54 mark, then a 41-38 lead with 1:04 to go; but he almost went to the well once too often.

Prairie Grove got a couple of good looks, but Knox Laird’s 3-point attempt bounced off the top of the backboard and was ruled out-of-bounds to Shiloh with 45.1 seconds left. Instead of milking the clock, Washington put up another three which bounced back out. He was bailed out by the lateral quickness of Eli Wisdom, who tracked down the rebound with a loose ball foul called on Prairie Grove.

Wisdom sank both free throws extending the Saints’ lead to 43-38 with 35.9 seconds showing. The game wasn’t quite over yet as the Tigers crashed the offensive glass like gangbusters. Sloan Smith got off a shot from 3-point land, which didn’t fall but teammate Landon Semrad saved the rebound while hanging in the air from the right corner setting up another 3-point try by Laird. It, too, wouldn’t go down and this time the rebound was knocked out-of-bounds and awarded to Shiloh at the far end.

Wisdom missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Blake Gardner picked the ball off the floor with both teams getting tangled up fighting for the rebound. Gardner blazed a trail into the front-court drawing the defense and setting up Smith, who drilled a trifecta from the left wing bringing the Tigers within, 43-41.

Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston stopped the clock with a time-out, preserving 3.6 seconds. In-bounding against full-court pressure at the far end, Shiloh sent a man long. Two Tigers read the play and crashed into each other yet their effort succeeded in deflecting the ball and Marco Martinez got to it in the back-court.

Edmiston was right on top of the situation and got another time-out with 1.1 seconds remaining. Once Shiloh got a look at the Tigers alignment, they called time-out. Prairie Grove sent all four players into the front-court and Shiloh picked off the in-bounds pass and dribbled the clock out.

“It was never a situation of where we had our heads down and were giving up. We’re down by five and we made a three and so, we actually got ourselves a look,” Edmiston said. “When you’re off for 20 days since your last game, I knew we were going to be frazzled. We had three practices this weekend trying to put it back together.”

Washington finished with 15 points and Wisdom had 11 to lead the Saints. The win put Shiloh into a District 4A-1 semifinal game at Berryville on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and also advanced the Saints into the 4A North Regional at Ozark, while ending the season for Prairie Grove.

Edmiston acknowledged the Tigers didn’t have a good second half particularly in the fourth quarter when they were outscored 17-11 by Shiloh Christian. The long layoff factored heavily into their rugged offensive start missing their first 10 shots and inability to finish when they again went cold down the stretch.

“We got where we wanted to be in the first half. We had a great second quarter,” Edmiston said, noting the Tigers were up 23-14 at halftime before Shiloh found its rhythm.

“Their two guards they got are solid, No. 5 (Washington) especially. He got off five threes on us,” Edmiston said.

Several key buckets came after Shiloh got second and third chances with offensive rebounds.

“You’ve got to be able to pull defensive rebounds. We weren’t able to finish possessions like that,” Edmiston said. “What we were able to accomplish this year was out of hard work and sheer determination, and I hope that’s what they will take with them.”

Shiloh Christian 43, Prairie Grove 41

Shiloh Christian^5^9^12^17^—^43

Prairie Grove^3^20^7^11^—^41

Shiloh Christian (11-12, 4-7): Jeremiah Washington 5 0-0 15, Eli Wisdom 4 2-3 11, JC Phillip 3 0-0 8, Kahlil Mobley 2 1-2 5, Elliot Wessels 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 5-7 43.

Prairie Grove (6-2): Sloan Smith 5 2-2 13, Blake Gardner 4 4-6 12, Ethan Gross 2 0-0 4, Landon Semrad 2 0-0 4, Knox Laird 1 0-0 3, Marco Martinez 1 0-0 3, Ryder Orr 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-8 41.

3-Point Goals — Prairie Grove 3 (Laird, Martinez, Smith), Shiloh Christian 8 (Washington 5, Phillip 2, Wisdom).

Rebounds — Prairie Grove 36, Shiloh Christian 30. Assists — Prairie Grove 7, Shiloh Christian 10. Steals — Prairie Grove 4, Shiloh Christian 7. Blocks — Prairie Grove 2, Shiloh Christian 4.