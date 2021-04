PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Breakfast

American Legion 146 will have its monthly breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, March 13 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St., in Prairie Grove. The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, and drinks. Cost is $5 adults, $3 for children 6 and under. All proceeds to to sponsor local Cub Scouts, scholarships, helping veterans and other needs.