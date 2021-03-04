District Finalists Peak During Transition Year

FARMINGTON — Farmington (19-4, 11-1) and Berryville (20-4, 9-1) nailed down the top two seeds in the 4A-1 District tournament completed last week with both advancing into Thursday’s championship game.

Farmington emerged victorious, 62-47, in an action-packed contest with both teams effective on defense. Farmington was better able to adapt and overcome with Layne Taylor, selected this year’s MVP by the Enterprise-Leader, scoring 29 points and handing out several key assists.

“There’s a reason they [Berryville] were setting at 20-3 going into the district finals. Coach [Brent] Compton does a great job and they’ve got a great program,” Johnny Taylor said. “I was super proud of our guys for the fact that we had eight guys score tonight. If you would have said Roman Carlson’s going to have 4 points and you’re going to win by what we won by (62-47), I would have said, ‘No, probably not.’”

Berryville arrived in the 4A-1 District championship for the second year in a row, only this time they weren’t coming in as an underdog. Last season Berryville made a charge as a lower seed coming in with a 4-7 league record through the district tournament upsetting Gravette (44-28), Farmington (52-35) and Shiloh Christian (64-46), on its way to winning a 2020 second place 4A-1 trophy.

Berryville improved this season even without junior point-guard Kade Davidson, whom the Enterprise-Leader named MVP of the 2020 District tournament, but sustained a broken leg in November.

“Kade’s an outstanding player. It was a terrible thing to see, you know, and we sure hate it for him missing pretty much the entire season,” Compton said. “Nate Allen, a sophomore, stepped up and did an outstanding job and kept our team together and helped us to a 20-4 season so far. So, I’m proud of the kids that’s been out there.”

The Bobcats advanced to the title game with a 67-32 win over Shiloh Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Compton attributed the 2020 district tournament run as laying part of the foundation for this season’s Bobcat success.

“It’s hard to take a step to the next level if you never get there, so making it to the Regional tournament last year I really think that helped our kids be motivated and work on their skills in the off-season,” Compton said. “Our sophomore class is a big part of why we’re so successful this year and hopefully we can have a chance to get us one next week and move on.”

Berryville will play the No. 3 seed from the 4A-4 Thursday at 7 p.m. to begin 4A North Regional play at Ozark.

Since their 2020 district tourney meeting, the Cardinals switched coaches with Beau Thompson moving to athletic director and Johnny Taylor replacing him. The Cardinals retained some key players from last season such as Adam Simmons, Roman Carlson, Decory Thomas and Logan Burch but present a whole new look for opponents functioning at peak efficiency in Johnny Taylor’s philosophy of forcing the tempo.

Newcomers include the coach’s son, freshman Layne Taylor, and sophomore Caleb Blakely, both impact players along with increased playing time and contributions from Mateo Carbonel, James Payne, and Nathan Monroe.

Farmington last appeared in the 4A-1 District finals on Feb. 2014 at its former facility, Myrl Massie Gymnasium, but lost to a Prairie Grove team featuring Ty Tice, who would go on to become a minor league pitcher; and 6-feet-7 Dylan Soehner, who went on to play tight end at Iowa State.

Farmington’s last win in the District 4A-1 championship prior to Thursday’s victory occurred on Feb. 16, 2013 when the Cardinals then coached by Beau Thompson defeated Pea Ridge, 59-36. Farmington was a member of the 5A West from 2014-2018.

Thursday’s contest differed greatly from a rescheduled game on Saturday, Jan. 16, when Farmington withstood a Berryville 3-point barrage to win 77-68. In that contest 13 of the Bobcats’ 21 field goals were 3-pointers with four different players making multiple threes. The Cardinals countered with nine made treys and the win decided the regular season conference seedings with Farmington getting home-court advantage throughout the District 4A-1 boys tournament.

The Cardinals will play the No. 4 seed from the 4A-4 Wednesday at 1 p.m. as the 4A North Regional tournament gets underway at Ozark.