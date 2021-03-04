Lady Cardinals Qualify For Regional In Grand Style

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (18-5, 9-3) moved within two games of getting coach Brad Johnson his fifth straight 20-win season and eighth overall since taking over the girls basketball program in 2009.

More importantly, the Lady Cardinals qualified for the 4A North Regional with a 72-49 defeat of Shiloh Christian on Monday, Feb. 22. Farmington outscored Shiloh Christian 43-25 in the second-half to post a quarterfinal victory in the 4A-1 Conference tournament on Monday, Feb. 22 at Cardinal Arena. The win advanced the Lady Cardinals into a Tuesday, Feb. 23 semifinal game at Harrison while Shiloh Christian finished its season at 17-7 overall, after going 6-4 in league play.

The Lady Saints hit 55% on 3-pointers and took an early 10-6 lead on back-to-back treys by Delaney Roller and Ryli Russ sandwiched around Trinity Johnson's trifecta for Farmington. The Lady Cardinals finished the quarter on a 10-4 run taking a 16-14 lead on Trinity Johnson's triple from the left wing with 2.8 seconds left then scored the first two baskets of the second period.

The lead fluctuated from 4-to-6 points until Roller's baseline shot cut the lead to 26-24. Farmington made two big plays in the waning seconds of the half. Carson Dillard got to the foul line and made a free-throw with three seconds showing. The second shot missed and the rebound was tipped out. Farmington played it in underneath its own basket with Dillard finding Megan Hernandez cutting hard to the goal for a layup at the buzzer.

The Lady Cardinals quickly improved a 29-24 halftime lead by outscoring Shiloh Christian 20-13 in the third quarter. Farmington held a 49-37 lead going into the fourth quarter and didn't let up. The Lady Cardinals tacked on another 23 points in the fourth while holding Shiloh Christian to 12.

Trinity Johnson led all scorers with 22 points for Farmington, leading a 3-pronged attack with Dillard adding 16 and Hernandez 12 with the Lady Saints guarding Tori Kersey closely. She finished with 8 points.

Russ scored 16 points to pace Shiloh Christian with Anna McCredy (15) and Roller (10) also in double figures.

Farmington shot well, hitting 52% from the field, 48% from 3-point territory and 73% at the free-throw line. Shiloh Christian was limited to 34% on its total field goals despite its hot 3-point shooting.

Farmington 72, Shiloh Christian 49

Shiloh Christian^14^10^13^12^--^49

Farmington^16^13^20^23^--^72

Farmington (18-5, 9-3): Trinity Johnson 7 2-2 22, Carson Dillard 5 3-4 16, Megan Hernandez 6 0-1 12, Tori Kersey 4 0-0 8, Morgan Brye 1 3-4 5, Allie Devecsery 2 0-0 5, Mazzi Carlson 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 8-11 72.

Shiloh Christian (17-7, 6-4): Ryli Russ 5 3-4 16, Anna McCredy 5 5-8 15, Delaney Roller 5 0-0 12, Lauren Wyand 0 4-4 4, Acie Thurlby 0 2-5 2. Totals 15 14-21 49.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 10 (Johnson 6, Dillard 3, Devecsery), Shiloh Christian 5 (Russ 3, Roller 2).

Rebounds -- Farmington 32, Shiloh Christian 26. Assists -- Farmington 23, Shiloh Christian 8. Steals -- Farmington 7, Shiloh Christian 4. Blocks -- Farmington 3, Shiloh Christian 1.