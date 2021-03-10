Commission Approves Storage Unit Development

FARMINGTON -- In a special meeting last week, Farmington Planning Commission approved a large-scale development plan for an office building along Main Street and five buildings for vault storage on the property behind it.

The commission placed two conditions on the plan, one that all outside lighting for the storage units will be "dark sky compliant" to reduce light pollution on residential areas behind the development and that trees will not be planted near the highway for traffic safety reasons.

This is the second plan that has been proposed for this property at 277 E. Main St. The commission approved a similar project in April 2018, but it did not move forward.

The property is owned by Holland House Holdings. Jorge Du Quesne with Blew and Associates represented the owner at the planning commission meeting.

The large-scale development plan shows the office building will have about 10,000 square feet and is located on .88 acre.

The storage units will be located on 4.7 acres. The design shows five mini-storage buildings that range from 7,170 square feet to 12,000 square feet in size. Du Quesne said two buildings will have climate control with an interior corridor.

The development also will have a place in the back for people to park and store RVs.

Commission member Chad Ball brought up the concern about light pollution on residential areas behind the property on Old Farmington Road.

Commission Chairman Robert Mann said the city did not have a policy on light pollution, but Melissa McCarville, city business manager, pointed out the commission could require certain lighting as a condition of approval.

"It would be nice to have all outdoor fixtures, hooded, screened and aimed downward to be a good neighbor," Ball said. "I'd like to have that as a condition."

City Attorney Steve Tennant said the city had similar conversations when Walmart built a new store in Farmington because of houses behind the store. This condition was placed on the Walmart plan, Tennant said.

"We can address it," Tennant added.

Commission member Keith Macedo said he agreed with Ball's concerns.

"If you're looking at a storage unit, you want it to be well lit," Macedo said. "I'm looking for some language to keep the light on site."

Du Quesne said many cities use language that lights have to be "less than .1 foot candle at the boundary." He suggested the commission use that language if it wanted to place a restriction to reduce light pollution.

The commission then voted that exterior lighting had to be "dark sky compliant" and "less than .1 foot candle at the boundary."

The special meeting for the plan was called at the request of the applicant, McCarville said. She said she would bill the engineering firm for the city's cost for the meeting.