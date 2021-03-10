Libraries pull Dr. Seuss books from circulation

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove, Lincoln and Farmington public libraries have temporarily pulled the majority of their Dr. Seuss books from the shelves because of concerns people will come in and try to steal them, library staff said last week.

Prairie Grove Public Library was the first one to see the possibility of this happening and then quickly contacted other libraries to give them a heads-up about their experience, said Amanda Thulin, children's librarian.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week it would no longer publish six Dr. Seuss books because they "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

The six titles that will no longer be published are "And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer."

Prairie Grove has three of the six Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published, including an original 1937 copy of "And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street."

Thulin said the library received two calls from young men about the books. The first caller asked if they could buy the library's Dr. Seuss books. Staff quickly informed him the facility was a library and didn't sell books. The second caller asked if someone from Bentonville could get a library card.

She said two young men they didn't recognize came in the same day and asked to be pointed to the area with Dr. Seuss books. Thulin said library director Megan Wood told them they couldn't check out any of the books.

The decision was then made to take the books off the shelves to preserve them.

Dianna Payne, director for Lincoln Public Library, said a man with a young girl came in her library and also asked about Dr. Seuss books for his daughter. Payne said she hadn't seen this man before in the Lincoln library.

Scott Baker with Farmington Public Library said a "new" patron came in and wanted to know if Farmington was going "to get rid of" its books that were no longer going to be published. The man offered to take the books, sell them and then donate the money back to the library.

Last week, the six Dr. Seuss books were being sold for high prices on E-Bay and Amazon. Since then, both firms have prohibited anyone from selling the books on their sites.

Lynn Kutter may be reached by email at [email protected]