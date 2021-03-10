Obituaries for March 10, 2021

Daniel Floyd Cunningham

Daniel Floyd Cunningham, age 46, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born September 29, 1974, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Steven and JoAnn (Tash) Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his father Steven Cunningham.

Survivors include his wife, Shawna Mulvaney Cunningham; three children, Ashton VanSickel and her husband Michael, Kalie Cunningham and Devon Cunningham; his mother, JoAnn Cunningham; two sisters, Kimberly Wilson and Michelle Johnson; nine grandchildren, Wyatt Bronx, Hadleigh, Lexi, Emberly, Tucker, Aleigha, Stetson, and Rhett; three aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Ganderville Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Daniel Cunningham Memorial fund at any Arvest Bank, the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. http://www.luginbuel.com.

^

Katheryn Lynn Davis

Katheryn Lynn Davis, age 78, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born January 2, 1943, in Maverick County, Texas, the daughter of Mylem and Lela (Brown) Shamburger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Amelia Jo Rodgers, and one brother, Jay Rodgers.

Survivors include one son, Harold Davis and his wife Teri; two daughters, Rebecka Ebsen and her husband Andrew and Sheila Weems and her husband Jonathan; three sisters, Rhonda Rodgers, Lorna Long and Melissa Rossborough; two brothers, Kenneth Shamburger and Timothy Rodgers; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. http://www.luginbuel.com.

^

Robert Lee Happy

Robert Lee Happy, age 79, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the V.A. Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born November 24, 1941, in Monterey, California, the son of Russell Eugene and Leora Clementine (Pitman) Happy.

Robert served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Arthur Happy and William “Bill” Eugene Happy; and one great-granddaughter, Adaline Grace Jennings.

Survivors include nine children, Jowana Happy Buckner and her husband Johnny, Tina Happy Jennings and her husband Joey, Bobbie Happy Hall and her husband Coby, Jeremy Cruse, Aaron Cruse, Travis Ramirez-Happy, Christopher Vann, Shannon Hernandez (Ramirez), and Kendra Happy Holt; eight grandchildren Micah Morgan Bell, Tiffany Morgan Tabor, Brittney Morgan Gabbard, Dakota Buckner, Johnny Buckner, Curtis Jennings, Jerred Birkes, Zachary Hall; 15 great-grandchildren.

At his request, a service will not be held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. http://www.luginbuel.com.

Joe Dale McCarty

Joe Dale McCarty, 50, of Farmington died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and brother, Jamie.

Joe is survived by his mother, Eldora McCarty, and sister, Brenda McIlvain.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Dowell Cemetery, Fayetteville.

Online condolences: www.WestfieldChapel.com.

^

John Conroy Miller

John Conroy Miller, 74, of Lincoln, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Laura English and Lisa Craig; sons, Michael, James and Steven; 16 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren.

Pops was a member of Lincoln Church of God.

Online condolences: www.Westfield-Chapel.com .

^

William Howard Seegmiller

William Howard Seegmiller, 89, of Farmington, went to be with the Lord March 3, 2021. Bill was born on Jan. 18, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to Joe and Harriet Seegmiller.

He served his country in the Air Force and had a long career with the Chrysler Corporation. Bill loved the Lord and had a passion for music and he blessed thousands throughout his life with his voice.

Bill is survived by wife, Ellen; daughters, Roberta (Henry) McCard and Traci Phelan; son James (Margaret) Mynatt; and grandchildren, Rachel Martinez, Jacob (Haley) Phelan, Callie Phelan, Gus Mynatt and Abigail Mynatt.

A private service at Fayetteville National Cemetery is being planned.

Arrangements Epting Funeral Home of Fayetteville. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

^

Charles Raymond Smith, Jr.

Charles Raymond Smith, Jr., age 87, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born February 27, 1933, in Marion, Kansas, the son of Charles Raymond and Ruby Mae (Hite) Smith.

Charles served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mae Kelley; three brothers, Leo Smith, Jimmy Smith and Chester Garringer; and his son-in-law, Shane Cross.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Lucille Smith; one son, Raymond Smith and his wife Donna; two daughters, Patricia Cross and Cynthia Smith; five grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Burial will be in the Garrett Creek Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.