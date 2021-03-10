Popcorn And A Book

LINCOLN -- Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Farmington elementary schools celebrated reading last week with fun activities in celebration of National Read Across America.

March 2 is National Read Across America Day, a day established by the National Education Association in 1998 to help get kids excited about reading, according to the National Today website. This national day has always occured on the birthday of children's book author Dr. Seuss.

Lincoln Elementary hosted its main celebration on Thursday and staff spent Wednesday afternoon decorating the school for many of the themes from Dr. Seuss' popular books.

Principal Traci Birkes read "Hop on Pop" to students in the cafeteria as they munched on a bag of popcorn.

Students also decorated circles of paper that were then turned into buttons and created other crafts that were used to help decorate the school. Other activities included a scavenger hunt throughout the school and a fun afternoon outside.

Birkes gave credit for the theme and ideas to second-grade teacher Laura Brown.

Emma Wallager, a first-grade student at Lincoln Elementary School, chooses a book to take home. Dennis and Marilyn Miles donated books to the school so that every elementary student would have a free book for the celebration of National Read Across America.

Students at Lincoln Elementary School dressed in red or blue on Thursday for Read Across America. Ashtin Calico's first-grade class stands for a group photo wearing their "Thing 1" and "Thing 2" hair from the Dr Seuss book, "Cat in the Hat."

Bristol Dunbar, a second-grade student at Lincoln Elementary, tries a "truffula tree" in class on Thursday. It actually was a small swirl of cotton candy. Truffula trees can be found in the Dr. Seuss book, "The Lomax." Lincoln Elementary celebrated Dr. Seuss and Read Across America last week.

Traci Birkes, principal for Lincoln Elementary School, reads the Dr. Seuss book, "Hop on Pop," to kindergarten students last week as part of the school's Read Across America celebration. The students, spaced out on the floor in the cafeteria, ate popcorn while she read the book. The theme was "Hop on Pop Popcorn."