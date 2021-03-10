What's Happening

DUTCH MILLS

Cemetery Association Meeting

Dutch Mills Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 27 at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills.

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Breakfast

American Legion 146 will have its monthly breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, March 13 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St., in Prairie Grove. The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, and drinks. Cost is $5 adults, $3 for children 6 and under. All proceeds go to sponsor local Cub Scouts, scholarships, helping veterans and other needs.