Wolves To Compete In Tough 3A-1 League This Season

LINCOLN — The 3A-1 features baseball powerhouses: Elkins, Greenland, Valley Springs and West Fork, while first-year Lincoln head coach J. Keith acknowledges that he’s eager to turn the Wolves out.

Keith played 3A baseball in high school which gave him a level of familiarity with the league when taking the job. Iron sharpens iron and Keith knows consistently playing tough competition benefits his ball club.

“We are glad to be in this conference,” Keith said.

The Wolves don’t return many upper classmen, but enjoy an infusion of what Keith calls “a massive freshman class” with 15 ninth-graders looking to make an impact.

Four Seniors

Four seniors factor prominently all as starters in the projected lineup, Levi Wright, Noah Moore, Cody Webb and Weston Massey, all of whom played football in the fall, enabling Keith to get to know them.

Wright started at quarterback and middle linebacker, providing strong leadership on the gridiron, and Keith expects a similar assertiveness on the baseball diamond.

“He’ll be doing a lot of the same things,” Keith said. “He’ll be on the mound and playing center field.”

Wright’s been throwing 83 mph this spring and Keith thinks he can only improve if he stays healthy.

Wright brings a poise to the mound, accustomed to avoid pass-rushers in the pocket, a trait Keith celebrates.

“Whenever you get guys like that, put them on the mound and they’re calm up there,” Keith said.

Noah Moore plays catcher and will anchor the Wolves’ defense just like he did playing linebacker last fall. He’ll fill the 4-hole spot in the batting lineup and impresses the coach with his character.

“He’s a kid you wish your daughter could date. Noah’s the definition of a servant-leader,” Keith said.

Among the multi-sport athletes coming out, Cody Webb’s specialty is the spring sport.

“He’s a baseball guy through and through,” Keith said.

Webb will move over to the 6-hole slot and play shortstop.

“As his bat goes, we go,” Keith said. “He will take us offensively to the next level. He’s a special kid at the bat.”

Massey represents a 3-sport athlete currently playing basketball.

“He brings that 3-sport mentality. He wants to compete at everything they do,” Keith said. “He’s a little cat, but you don’t want to find him in a back alley.”

Five Juniors

Several juniors will be counted on including Jackson Endacott, Brodey Bowen, Kyler Calvin, Rylee Remington and Slader McClellan.

Endacott showcases solid defensive skills manning first base and poses a threat in the batter’s box.

“He will lockdown first base for us and scoop up everything like a Hoover vacuum cleaner,” Keith said.

Keith describes Endacott as a typical 5-or-6 hole hitter, who will hit a lot of doubles, but also strike out a lot.

“Hopefully, he’ll get better as the year goes along,” Keith said.

Bowen, another good athlete who plays quarterback in football, plays third and outfield wreaks with potential.

“If he holds out and will let the game come to him some, he’ll be special,” Keith said.

Calvin, a 4-sport athlete, will also run track and may be the most physically gifted guy on the baseball team.

“He’s going to help us on the base paths,” Keith said. “He can flat out fly.”

If his bat comes around Calvin may fight for a corner outfield position.

Remington is another outfielder who is starting to find his swing and, like Calvin, can compete for a spot should he show offensive capability.

On the opposite side of the coin, McClellan has been hitting the ball over the winter, but needs to improve his play in the field.

“If he can pick it up defensively, he’ll have a chance to play,” Keith said. “Hopefully, he’s able to come around.”

Large Freshman Class

Noah Moore’s younger and bigger brother, Drew Moore; Kase Ingram; cousins Kellar Price and Paxton Price; Gauge Davis, younger brother of football and basketball star Daytin Davis; Trace Wallace and Jace Birkes each possess an athletic ability.

“Wallace can immediately help on the bases,” Keith said, while noting “athletics run in the Davis family,” and Birkes, son of athletic director, Deon Birkes, “is a fast kid, too; who can help us on the bases.”

Birkes is another home-grown, 4-sport athlete, who strives to represent Lincoln well in all facets of competition and sportsmanship.

Lincoln opened at home against Gentry in a nonconference game on March 1, then plays a number of double-headers against Greenland on March 8, Green Forest on March 15, at Greenland on March 29, West Fork on April 5, Elkins on April 12, and at Bergman on April 19.

This year the Wolves will participate in the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove over spring break. Other nonconference opponents include Prairie Grove on March 12, Siloam Springs on April 22, and border rival, Westville, Okla., on April 26.

The Regional tournament will be played May 6-8 at Harrison hosted by Valley Springs with state scheduled for May 13-15 at Ashdown.