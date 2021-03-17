A Meal Of Appreciation

PRAIRIE GROVE -- LIFE Ministries and area churches took time out of their day recently to say "thank you" to many who have worked the past year throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry has sponsored an appreciation lunch every year for city of Prairie Grove employees. This year, though, it decided to expand that to Farmington and Lincoln employees, as well as honoring local first responders, doctor and dental clinics, postal workers and staff with Prairie Grove Health and Rehab Center.

Cindy Dobbs, who chairs the ministry's Board of Directors, said LIFE Ministries wanted to show its appreciation to many more this year, especially in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We felt because of covid-19, these are ones who are essential and have continued to work throughout the year," Dobbs said.

A barbecue lunch with all the fixings was provided to about 100 people in Farmington and about 55 people in Prairie Grove. The meal was handed out with a drive-by service or through delivery.

Many area churches assisted LIFE Ministries with the lunch in Prairie Grove and Farmington.

In Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove Church of Christ, Prairie Grove Christian Church, Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, Cove Creek Baptist, Prairie Oaks Baptist and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped with the appreciation lunch.

In Farmington, Main Street Baptist, Farmington United Methodist, Farmington Church of Christ, Casting Church, Farmington First Baptist and Brand New Church assisted LIFE Ministries.

Others that provided items included Sonic and Bernice Hedrick, or the Pie Lady, in Prairie Grove.

On Friday, Dobbs was still working on the details for the free lunch for Lincoln.

"This was just a way we thought we could say 'thank you,'" Dobbs said.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER LIFE Ministries and Farmington churches provided a free BBQ lunch last week to city workers and others who have been on the frontline of the covid-19 pandemic. Churches involved were Main Street Baptist, Farmington United Methodist, Farmington Church of Christ, Casting Church, Farmington First Baptist and Brand New Church.