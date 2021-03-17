College News

Ouachita Baptist University

Danielle Hall, a senior musical theatre major from Prairie Grove, won first place in OBU's 23rd annual Mary Shambarger Competition for Singers on Feb. 23. Hall will receive $500 for her winning performance of "Why do they shut me out of Heaven?" by Aaron Copland.

Harding University

Cori Daily, a senior middle level math and science education major, of Farmington, and Kelbie Osburn, a senior middle level English, language and social science education major, of Prairie Grove, were both named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Harding University.

Dianna Lynn of Summers received a Master of Arts in Teaching in special education with a teaching license during the commencement ceremony held Nov. 21, 2020, at Harding University.