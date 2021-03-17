Farmington Girls Move Forward

FARMINGTON -- Moving in the right direction -- forward -- becomes critical in a quest to win a state championship.

Many a talented team arrives at state and doesn't get past the first round, but Farmington didn't allow that to happen.

Southside Batesville (17-10) cut Farmington's lead to 39-32 early in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cardinals squelched any ideas the Lady Southerners had of a comeback.

The Lady Cardinals began defense of their 2020 state championship with a first-round Class 4A State tournament 59-47 win on Wednesday, March 10 at Morrilton's Devil Dog Arena.

Farmington responded to Southside Batesville's threat by getting to the foul line where Megan Hernandez sank a pair, kick-starting a run that saw the Lady Cardinals score 10 of the next 12 points as Farmington extended its lead to 49-34 then virtually traded baskets the rest of the way. The Lady Cardinals also fashioned a 10-0 run to conclude the second quarter on top, 26-16.

The contest showcased a battle of wills with each team relying on its core nucleus for offensive production. Three players scored all but eight of Southside Batesville's 47 points: Brett Gardner and Olivia Allen and Kamie Jenkins each scored 13 points. Two players, Jenkins (15), and Callie Robbins (10) had double digit rebounding efforts for the Lady Southerners.

Meanwhile, seniors Tori Kersey (20) and Trinity Johnson (16), and junior Carson Dillard (9) combined for 45 of the Lady Cardinals' 59 points. Dillard hit a trio of 3-pointers for Farmington, which advanced to take on No. 1 South Mena in the state quarterfinals.

Southside Batesville took an early 2-0 lead, but that didn't last long. Trinity Johnson brought the ball down and passed to Carson Dillard in the right corner then took a return pass and nailed a 3-pointer.

The Lady Southerners threw a lob that was almost too high for Jenkins to catch. She lost her balance and tried to dribble while falling, but the ball bounced away into the left corner where Trinity Johnson stole it.

Trinity Johnson dribbled across half-court wasting no time in rifling a pass into Kersey, who caught the ball in the paint. With one quick dribble she slipped in between two defenders and laid the ball in with her left-hand for a 5-2 Farmington lead.

Southside Batesville wasted two opportunities to take the lead getting a layup attempt blocked out-of-bounds by Hernandez and losing possession when Farmington freshman Reese Shirey doubled down on Jenkins in the post. She deflected the ball and Morgan Brye came away with a steal on the low block.

The Lady Southerners did pull even at 13-all in the second quarter, but Farmington regained the lead when Kersey passed out of a double team in the paint to Dillard wide open for a 3-pointer on the left wing.

Kersey recorded another assist later in the period. She stole the ball and broke into the front-court then left it for Dillard trailing the play and in position to drain another trifecta this time on the right wing extending the Lady Cardinal advantage to 23-16 with 2:06 remaining in the first half.

Kersey set up Trinity Johnson's three at the 5:12 mark of the third period by pulling defenders towards the goal then kicking the ball out. That shot put Farmington up by double digits, 31-21.

Kersey did it again in the fourth operating from the high post. She faked a pass to Dillard in the corner as defender collapsed on her, then fed Trinity Johnson, who had her feet set four feet beyond the 3-point arc. With the 3-pointer tacked on the Lady Cardinals led 46-34.

Farmington shot 50 percent from the field while holding Southside Batesville to 37 percent. The Lady Cardinals were better beyond the 3-point line (36-to-29).

Farmington 59, Southside Batesville 47

Farmington^11^15^13^20^--^59

Southside Batesville ^9^7^14^17^--^47

Southside Batesville (17-10): Olivia Allen 3 10-11 13, Brett Gardner 6 0-1 13, Kami Jenkins 5 3-6 13, Lallie Robbins 1 4-4 8, Alexa Blevins 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 17-11 47.

Farmington (21-7): Tori Kersey 9 2-2 20, Trinity Johnson 4 4-4 16, Carson Dillard 3 0-1 9, Megan Hernandez 2 2-4 6, Morgan Brye 1 1-1 3, Allie Devecsery 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 9-13 72.

3-Point Goals -- Southside Batesville 1 (Gardner). Farmington 15 (Dillard 9, Johnson 5, Shirey)

Rebounds -- Southside Batesville 33, Farmington 17. Assists -- Southside Batesville 33, Farmington 11. Steals -- Southside Batesville 1, Farmington 7. Blocks -- Southside Batesville 1, Farmington 1.