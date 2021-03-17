Let's Clean Up The Park

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Looking for a chance to be outside with your family and help work on a service project at the same time? Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is providing an opportunity for such an experience.

The state park is sponsoring cleanup days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 20, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 21.

Kylee Hevrdejs, park interpreter, said she is working on some projects for volunteers that weekend and a few include picking up litter, helping with garden cleanup and clearing land at the bottom of the hill.

Volunteers are asked to report to Hindman Hall for the cleanup. It's a drop-in event, so people can come anytime during those hours. Hevrdejs said she will assign projects to volunteers based on their interests.

"People will work in their family groups, so it will be a safe outing," Hevrdejs said.

Volunteers can bring their own tools for some of the projects, if they prefer, and are encouraged to have gloves. However, not all of the work will require any type of tools, she said.

Hevrdejs said she will have forms available to give to anyone who needs to document service hours, whether for school, camp or other organizations.

For more information, call the state park office at 846-2990.