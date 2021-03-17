Police Report

LINCOLN

Whitney McDonald, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested March 3 in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility or law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest. McDonald was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Henry Bartley, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 23 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

Erica Weldon, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 23 in connection with breathing or inhaling certain intoxicating compounds and arrested March 1 in connection with breathing or inhaling certain intoxicating compounds and disorderly conduct.

Rex Turner, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 24 in connection with DWI, open container.

Joshua Kloster, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ronald Davison, 38, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 27 in connection with no liability insurance, speeding, violation of interlock device restrictions.

Micah Kirk, 34, of Lincoln, was cited March 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shawn Stevens, 26, of Lincoln, was cited March 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eva Klein, 40, of Elkins, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brayden Marrell, 21, of Farmington, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Paul Pitts, 48, of West Fork, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Bradley, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rebecca Thompson, 26, of Springdale, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Nickles, 21, of Lincoln, was cited March 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charity Curry, 29, of Rogers, was cited March 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brooke Parrish, 34, of Anderson, Mo., was cited March 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old juvenile was cited on Feb. 26 in connection with criminal mischief, curfew violation.

A 15-year-old juvenile was cited Feb. 23 in connection with battery third degree.

Jeremy Gonzales, 40, of West Fork, was cited March 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Howard, 41, of Lincoln, was cited March 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Henry Bartley, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Desiree Mahoney, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joshua Duboise, 19, of Rogers, was arrested March 3 in connection with DUI, minor in possession, careless driving.

Jaycie Fenley, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 3 in connection with minor in possession.

Christopher Falkner, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Hunter Edwards, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Raleigh Smith, 27, of Jonesboro, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marci Reed, 39, of Lincoln, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Donald Sannar, 49, of Huntsville, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Daniel Wood, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Erica Weldon, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 10 in connection with inhaling intoxicating substance, disorderly conduct.

FARMINGTON

Craig Drain, 34, of Mulberry, was arrested Feb 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Emerson, 35, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jaytreon Richardson, 20, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Kimberly Sears, 54, of Rogers, was arrested March 1 in connection with contempt.

Clayton Smith, 59, of Van Buren, was arrested March 1 in connection with contempt.

Brooke Parrish, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 in connection with contempt.

Christopher Prevatt, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 3 in connection with contempt.

James Canada, 51, of Springdale, was arrested March 3 in connection with theft by receiving ($1,000 or less), driving on suspended license, fictitious tags, no proof insurance.

Justin Gomez, 33, of Springdale, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Starla Barker, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Hector Soto, 29, of Springdale, was arrested March 6 in connection with contempt.

Cecilia Niederriter, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 7 in connection with excess speed, left of center, DWI.

Daniel Felix, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kamee Apperson, 29, of Cane Hill, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tommy Hawkins, 28, of West Fork, was arrested March 9 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, improve tail lights, driver's license required, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II.

Michael Roberts, 35, of Elkins, was arrested March 9 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, improper tail lights, driver's license required, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II.

Bobby Rice, 58, of Farmington, was arrested March 9 in connection with drug paraphernalia, contempt, third degree battery.