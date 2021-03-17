Wynos Signs

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove senior Jasmine Wynos (center), flanked by her parents, Aime Tackett (mom) and Jesse Tackett (dad), and accompanied by Prairie Grove girls basketball coach Kevin Froud (standing), signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball at University of the Ozarks.

