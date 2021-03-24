Blackhawks Slip By Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove baseball is off to a good start despite suffering a 4-3 loss to conference foe, Pea Ridge, on March 10. The Tigers have won several nonconference games.

Prairie Grove 8, Kansas, Okla. 1

Prairie Grove picked up a nonconference baseball win over Kansas, Okla., by an 8-1 margin on Thursday, March 11. Casey Shipley was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Tigers to a nonconference win. Connor Hubbs and Sloan Smith each collected two hits and drove in a pair of runs and Jackson Sorters added a double for the Tigers. Ryder Orr went 7 innings and allowed just five hits with two strikeouts to earn the win.

March 11, 2021

At Prairie Grove

Kansas, Okla. (x-x) ......000^000^0^--^1^x^x

Prairie Grove (4-1) .....000^000^0^--^8^x^x

W -- Orr (1-0), L -- xxx (0-1).

Pea Ridge 4, Prairie Grove 3

Chase Cook doubled and drove in a pair of seventh inning runs to lead the Blackhawks to a 4A-1 Conference win. David Andrus earned the win going the final four innings and striking out nine while allowing just four hits. Ryder Orr had a double for the Tigers.

March 10, 2021

At Prairie Grove

Pea Ridge (3-1) ......000^000^2^--^4^x^x

Prairie Grove (3-1) .....000^000^0^--^3^x^x

W -- Andrus (1-0), L -- xxx (0-1).