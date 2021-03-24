Cardinals Beat Springdale 8-1

FARMINGTON -- Farmington jumped Class 6A Springdale, beating the Bulldogs 8-1 during nonconference baseball action in the season opener for the Cardinals on Monday, March 1.

Myles Harvey threw five innings, recording five strike-outs, and Cole Cantrell was solid over the final two innings. Trevor McCuin walked twice and belted a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals to lead the offense.

All of Farmington's runs came during an 8-run explosion in the second inning. The Cardinals racked up six hits, but had as many scoreless innings, leaving Farmington coach Jay Harper looking for consistency.

"This is my twentieth year as a baseball coach and we're looking for position players. We're still trying to figure out our lineup," Harper said.

"We're putting some people in, just like I told the team, 'you got to produce; if you can't produce, we're going to find someone who's going to produce. We're going to get that done, it takes time and we understand that so we're trying to do the best we can."

March 1, 2021

At Springdale

Farmington 8, Springdale 1

Springdale (0-1) ......000^001^0^--^1^3^2

Farmington (1-0) .....080^000^0^--^8^6^3

W -- Harvey (1-0), L -- Kelly (0-1).