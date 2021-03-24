Mental Health And Mental Illness: They Are Not The Same

Although the terms mental health and mental illness are many times used interchangeably, poor mental health and mental illness are not the same thing, according to Dr. Janette Wheat, Cooperative Extension Program specialist and associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. And, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agrees with her.

"We can experience poor mental health yet not be diagnosed with a mental illness," Wheat said, noting that a person diagnosed with a mental illness can have periods of physical, mental and social well-being.

By definition, mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how people think, feel and act and helps determine how they handle stress, relate to others and make choices, she said. It is important at every stage of life from childhood through adulthood.

Mental illnesses, on the other hand, are conditions that affect our thinking, feeling, mood or behavior. Examples include depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Conditions may be occasional or long-lasting and affect how we relate to others and function daily.

Wheat and the CDC say that one's mental health can change over time depending upon such factors as when demands exceed resources and coping abilities. An example could be experiencing hardship or working long hours caring for a loved one.

Those suffering from mental illnesses are suffering from one of the most common health conditions in the United States, according to Wheat and the CDC. More than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some time in their life. One in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. Children are not immune either. One child in five either currently or at some time in their life has had a debilitating mental illness, according to the CDC.

One in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression, according to the CDC.

Wheat said there is no single cause of mental illness, but a number of factors can contribute to its risk. Some factors include the following:

• Early adverse life experiences such as trauma or a history of abuse such as child abuse, sexual assault or witnessing violence

• Experiences related to other ongoing chronic medical conditions such as cancer or diabetes

• Biological factors such as genes or chemical imbalances in the brain

• Use of alcohol or recreational drugs

• Having few friends

• Feeling lonely or isolated

The National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites have fact sheets, recent reports and additional information on mental health issues.

Carol Sanders is a writer/editor with UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.