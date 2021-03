Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Victor Clemente, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Two juvenile females, both 17-years-old of Prairie Grove, were arrested March 10 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

Jamius Ready, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 in connection with DUI, minor in possession of alcohol.

Nadezhda Lopatin, 58, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Samples, 30, of Springdale, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Horace Canada, 53, of Bella Vista, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Maze, 29, of Springdale, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joel Winneberger, 19, of Lincoln, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melissa Felton, 54, of Lincoln, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cody McConnell, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to commit.

Patricia Crispiniano, 33, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.