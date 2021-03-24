Zero Covid Cases, Zero Quarantines

LINCOLN -- Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, told school board members she didn't want to brag but had good news to share with them: Lincoln schools have had zero covid-19 cases and no students or staff in quarantine for more than 30 days.

"We're feeling really good about that," Spears said at the board's March 15 meeting.

Spears said district administration is working on its digital learning plan for the 2021-22 school year. Lincoln will offer virtual learning for kindergarten through 12th grades.

Spears said virtual learning at the middle school will be incorporated into its School of Innovation plan. As a School of Innovation, the middle school is able to use new or creative alternatives to existing instructional and administrative practices.

Lincoln High will be able to include a virtual learning piece within its charter school designation, Spears said. As a conversion charter school, Lincoln High has more flexibility and freedom with its curriculum and school day.

The elementary school is working on its virtual plan for the 2021-22 school year, said Traci Birkes, principal.

Right now, she said about 20 students are learning virtually from home. She does not have any interest yet for students to be virtual next year but said the school will have a digital learning plan in place in case there are students who want to remain home and not be on-site for classes.

For the current year, Lincoln teachers have facilitated both virtual learning and on-site classes. Spears said that has been a challenge, and, depending on numbers, the district hopes to eliminate that responsibility for the next school year.

The district is required to submit its virtual learning plan to the Arkansas Department of Education by May 1.

In other business, the board approved the 2021-22 school calendar, as recommended by the district's personnel policy committees. The first day of school will be Aug. 18. The district will have a week off for Thanksgiving, two weeks off for Christmas break and a week-long spring break. The last day of school will be May 27.

Spears said the calendar includes three virtual learning days to give teachers an opportunity for professional development, along with teaching their classes virtually.

The district's financial report shows that eight months into the year, the school has spent 53% of its budget, Spears said.

"We're carrying a healthy balance," she added.