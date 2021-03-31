Cards Break Out Of Slump

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The hitting slump ended for Farmington with the Cardinals smashing 16 hits during a 10-5 win over the NWA Homeschool Hornets on Saturday at the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament.

Farmington led just 3-2 at the end of the third inning, but went on to notch 9 runs over the final four innings.

Trey Hill's monster day in the batter's box sparked the Cardinals. Hill was a perfect 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and 4 RBIs. He had plenty of help with Tate Sutton and Caden Elsik belting out 3 hits apiece and Lawson Devault going 2-for-3 with a double.

In the top of the fourth, Sutton, Elsik and Chase Brown strung together a trio of singles upping the lead to 4-2 when Hill came up with a runner on first after a Cardinal got caught stealing. He blasted an 0-1 pitch for a 2-run homer over the left field wall stretching Farmington's lead to 6-2.

"Trey's been in kind of a little slump lately and he did a couple of things today that we're talking about that really got him out of that, started hitting the ball really good," Harper said.

"When he hits the ball really good we go as a team. He's one of our leaders and when he does the things we need to do, we function better as a team."

Ethan Hodge walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the inning, but Farmington turned a double play helping keep the Hornets from adding any runs in the inning.

Sutton's RBI single padded the lead up to 7-2 and Hodge was again effective in the bottom of the fifth ending the Hornets' at-bat by striking out Luke Askew. Hill's solo homer against the wind began the sixth. He heard someone yell, "Run, run," when he made contact, but knew that wasn't necessary.

"I knew it was gone the whole time. I pieced it up pretty good so I thought I'd just jog," Hill said.

Devault added an RBI double, then scored on Kyson Bridges' sacrifice fly for a 10-2 Farmington lead.

Xie Ferguson and Bryce Suiter singled and Chris Plunkett walked to load the bases for the Hornets in the sixth. Eli Giebler singled into right field driving in a run and Dillon Askew drove in two more on a sacrifice fly.

Cole Cantrell then struck out Rowan Christensen to end the inning.

Nick Kirkman took the loss for the Hornets. He lasted 4.2 innings allowing 7 runs on 9 hits while striking out three.

Hill made a critical play on defense leading to the Cardinals catching a runner off base. Christensen produced an RBI single narrowing Farmington's lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third. Nick Kirkman came up with two runners aboard then took ball two. Hill stepped out from behind the plate, twice faking throws to second while edging out towards the mound. He then whizzed a throw to second and the Cardinals caught the lead Hornet runner between second and third for the first out.

"I didn't know what he was going to do," Hill said, admitting he baited the runner with the fakes. "I just did it to see what he would do, then I threw it to second."

March 27, 2021

Jarren Sorters Memorial Tourney

At Prairie Grove

Farmington 10, NWA Hornets 5

Farmington (6-3, 1-0) .....102^313^0^--^10^16^4

Hornets (x-x) ......002^003^0^--^5^4^0

W -- Hodge, L -- Kirkman.