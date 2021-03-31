Excitement Permeates Matthews

FARMINGTON -- The art of deep-snapping a football requires a blend of skill and courage along with a work ethic to not only master the craft, but fine-tune performance.

The University of Tulsa aims to continue developing all three in Farmington senior Caleb Matthews, who signed a national letter of intent to play college football as a deep-snapper for the Hurricanes on Friday, March 19 at Cardinal Arena in an event that might close out former Cardinal head coach Mike Adams' active involvement with the program.

Adams retired at the end of the semester in January, yet returned twice to the school to celebrate the signing of Terrion Swift on March 12 and Matthews most recently. J.R. Eldridge took over the program on Feb. 1.

Applause resounded throughout Cardinal Arena when Adams introduced Caleb. The noise rose in crescendo even in the absence of the girls basketball team, who left for Hot Springs the day before preparing for the Class 4A State Finals on Saturday, March 20.

"As you can tell from the applause, Caleb is well thought of. His family is well thought of in our community. Everybody loves the Matthews and it's a great opportunity for us to be here to celebrate this moment with Caleb. You know this is something that he's earned through hard work," Adams said.

Caleb expressed confidence that the school would be well represented with the girls competing in the 2021 State Finals, something they were deprived of in 2020 after beating Batesville, 76-64, on March 7, 2020, at Cardinal Arena with Farmington hosting the 2020 state basketball tournament.

"Their class has always been really good at basketball so I know they're going to do great. I've always watched them do great at basketball ever since we were in junior high so they're going to do great," Caleb said. "It's a great day to be a Cardinal, we're on the come-up."

Caleb started snapping in ninth grade and admits he never really got serious about it until about tenth grade. He went to a long-snapping camp and realized that everyone there was a lot better than he was so he started putting some work in on his own and got a lot better.

That personal initiative got handed down from Caleb's role model, his dad Josh Matthews.

"He's always just taught me a work ethic and what's most important and he's just always pushing me to just do my best," Caleb said.

Adams pulled no punches, celebrating the moment as those gathered tapped into a tangible energy reverberating throughout the school's ultra chic 1,800-seat basketball gym.

"He's going to the University of Tulsa, a chance to continue his football career, but again, more importantly, he's going to one of the premier educational institutions in our country," Adams said. "It's one of the top 10 academic schools in the United States, and to have that chance to continue that type of education along with the benefit of playing on a top 25 football team, is a great opportunity for Caleb."

Caleb's parents, Josh and Marla Matthews, along with his older sister Morgan Matthews, currently a junior at the University of Arkansas, sat at the signing table and clearly enjoyed every moment as the Cardinal football fans rejoiced in sending one of their own off to bigger and better things.

Caleb plans to major in Exercise Science and recounted some of his favorite memories of playing football at Farmington as "Summer practice and summer workouts going into the fieldhouse, working out with my buddies and then hanging out with them for the rest of the day, going to somebody's pool, really just the bonding time with my friends."

Caleb goes down in Cardinal history as part of the first team at Farmington to win a Class 5A playoff game, beating Valley View, 28-7, on Nov. 13 after a long bus ride to Jonesboro. Caleb made major contributions on defense during a 6-5 season, leading the team in total tackles with 65 as an All-Conference linebacker.

"It's an honor. We were blessed to really have a great squad and I'm just lucky we got a chance to do it with all this covid stuff going on," Caleb said.

Adams praised Caleb's efforts to perfect the art of long-snapping, critical on punts, field goals and special teams.

"He's earned that [scholarship] by spending all that time by himself snapping the football. If he couldn't find somebody to snap to, he'd find a dummy to snap to. Every day without fail he was there working, honing his craft and getting it better, putting the time with the weightroom, putting the time with the drills, doing everything he had to do to get himself this opportunity," Adams said.

"It's a great opportunity for him, but he's earned every second of it, and we're excited for him and we can't wait to see him sign that paper."

Although he appeared as cool as a cucumber on the outside, Caleb brimmed with internal excitement permeating his being, jumping up and down on the inside with a chance to play college football.

"I go to sleep thinking about it, I wake up thinking about it, so it's pretty much all I'm thinking about right now. I'm really excited to get there and just be part of the team and do what I can," Caleb said. "When I get there, my goal is to just go there and be a football player."