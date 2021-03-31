Former Fire Chief Moves Into New Role

LINCOLN -- Willie Leming has stepped down as Lincoln's volunteer fire chief, but he is not stepping away from the fire department.

"I'm going to try to stick around another 10 to 15 years. That's my plans right now," said Leming, who is 57 years old and has served as a volunteer firefighter since he was 18. He's been fire chief for the past 18 years.

Leming recently was recognized for his years of service to Lincoln Fire Department and Lincoln Rural Fire Association and was presented with a plaque and his fire helmet during an informal ceremony at the fire station.

Traditionally, a firefighter is awarded his fire helmet when he retires. Leming said he requested his helmet for one main reason.

"I told them I wanted my helmet because I'm going to be buried in it," he said.

Lincoln's full-time fire administrator, Jay Norton, retired in December. The decision was made last year to hire someone to fill both roles, fire administrator and fire chief.

Leming said he recommended the change because he believes the chief needs to be on-site at the fire station. The city hired Thomas Pinder, Jr., in January to serve as Lincoln fire chief.

"It will be the new chief's job to take over and run with it," Leming said. "I'm going to be there to help them if they need help."

Leming began running around the fire station when he was about 12 years old, biding his time until he was 18 and old enough to join.

He said he was only 10 years old when his father passed away. He was living with a man named Gary Carte and would go to the fire station with him.

"Once I got to doing it a little bit, it gets in your blood," he said.

He said he chose the volunteer route as a firefighter and did not have any interest in becoming a full-time firefighter.

However, he said he has put in a lot of "blood, sweat and tears" in all his years as a volunteer, and the Lincoln Fire Department and rural fire association have come a long way.

"We've put out a lot of fires and saved a lot of lives," he said.

Lincoln had three old trucks when he started as a firefighter about 39 years ago.

Since he became fire chief in 2001, Lincoln has added 10-11 fire trucks, built new fire stations and improved the ISO fire rating for rural communities.

Lincoln Fire Department and the rural fire association cover about 99 square miles, around 6,400 households.

"It's a married fire department," he said, explaining how the two departments work together to serve western Washington County. "They have to get along. They have to not fight."

Leming, who has his own business in Lincoln, said he has stayed as a volunteer firefighter because he wants to make his community safe and he likes working with the people.

Norton, who retired after 43 years in fire service, worked as fire administrator for Leming for 15 years.

"When he (Leming) first became chief, he inherited a bit of a mess and had to start over from scratch and build it back," Norton said. "Willie has poured his heart and soul into the fire department. He's given time and even his own money."

Norton said Leming basically only has one speed, "He's full speed in everything he does."

Their operating principles were 180 degrees apart, yet Norton said they were able to make it work for 15 years.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said Leming has made sure Lincoln has top-notch equipment in place, has recruited volunteers and been a hands-on chief.

"We really appreciare his years of service," Hutchens said. "Nine times out of 10, if a call was in Lincoln, he was there."

In addition to owning several businesses, Leming also has a chicken and cattle farm.

"He has plenty to do, but he's part of that handful of guys that keeps it going," Hutchens said.