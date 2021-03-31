PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington junior Chase Brown stood on a hallowed mound in front of a big league scoreboard bearing the names of legendary 4A-1 pitchers and lived up to the challenge.

Prairie Grove's scoreboard features the names of former Tiger pitchers: Jalen Beeks, Ty Tice and Logan Gragg, all of whom were drafted by Major League clubs and now are in professional baseball -- along with another fierce competitor, Prairie Grove junior high pitcher, Jarren Sorters, who passed in August of 2016 after a courageous battle with childhood cancer.

Brown stepped onto that showcase and made a name for himself by throwing a no-hitter and struck out 19 to lead the Cardinals to a 6-0 win over Ozark Friday at the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament.

Brown threw 99 pitches, 64 for strikes and walked one batter while allowing only two base runners.

"You can't say enough about Chase Brown. He hadn't pitched in a week and we didn't expect him to throw a no-hitter," said Farmington coach Jay Harper. "He had a perfect game going into the seventh. We left him in to give him a chance to complete a perfect game. His fast ball was really good. He located really well."

Trey Hill was 2-for-3 for the Cardinals (7-3) and Caden Elsik added a double, but the Cardinals struggled at the plate. Farmington's first run didn't come until the top of the fourth inning aided by Ozark mistakes. Tate Sutton was hit by a pitch and Trevor McCuin walked. Brown helped his cause by singling. The ball was held up by the wind, but Ozark couldn't make a catch and Farmington loaded the bases for Hill, whose sacrifice fly drove in a run for a 1-0 lead. Farmington scored all five runs during the surge with two outs.

Elsik got aboard when the Hillbilly shortstop mishandled the ball. Michael White made contact bringing in another run when Ozark didn't keep a foot on the bag loading the bases. Lawson Devault made them pay for that mistake by belting a 2-run single. Kyson Bridges followed with another RBI single into shallow left field pushing Farmington's lead to 5-0.

Harper was keenly aware those runs wouldn't happen without Ozark's miscues and wants more in the batting box.

"I'm frustrated as a coach because up and down our lineup we haven't hit the baseball," Harper said. "We're looking for guys who can produce. We've always been able to hit the baseball, and we're going to press in and keep going to get out of the funk we're in."

Farmington added another run in the sixth. After a strike out to begin the seventh, Brown issued a walk and gave up a single. He then induced a groundout before a strike out to leave two Ozark runners stranded as Farmington wrapped up a 6-0 victory.

March 26, 2021

Jarren Sorters Memorial Tourney

At Prairie Grove

Farmington 6, Ozark 0

Farmington (7-3, 1-0) .....000^000^0^--^6^7^1

Ozark ......000^020^0^--^0^0^1

