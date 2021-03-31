Lincoln Library Opens To Public

Hello everyone! Beautiful blue skies and warm weather, finally!

As you are out and about, The Lincoln Library staff wanted you to know that we are now open to the public. We have two new ladies that are here with us, Melinda and Candice.

And we have new hours that we want you to know about. New Lincoln Library hours:

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

We will still provide curbside for your convenience. Come by and pick up your items or come in and browse for a while, it's up to you.

We are here, the doors are open, so start your Spring with the latest books and DVDs.

Happy Spring and have a Blessed Easter.

--Dianna Payne is library director at Lincoln Public Library.