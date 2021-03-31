One Big Inning For Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove baseball coach Mitch Cameron's perspective broadened once he became assistant high school principal and one thing he emphasizes in dealing with adversity is patience.

Siloam Springs blanked Prairie Grove for three innings before the Tigers erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth to erase a 1-0 deficit en route to a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday during the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove.

"The guy they threw at us, their starter guy, we chased some pitches early, but for us to battle through that, their guy kept us off-balance early so it's a credit to them," Cameron said.

"It took one inning, being patient and a couple of walks, a couple key hits. That kind of told the story. They made a couple of errors and helped us out. We're winning because we're throwing strikes and we're playing defense. I don't think we had any errors in that game and so when you can do that, it gives you a chance."

Siloam Springs broke a scoreless game in the top of the fourth when catcher J.P. Wills drew a walk followed by singles from Jacob Gilbert and Andrew Pilcher. Pilcher drove in the run, but Prairie Grove starter Casey Shipley, who earned the win, struck out the next two batters to limit the Panthers to a single run. Shipley recorded 11 total strike outs through six innings for the Tigers (11-1).

"It was a great outing by Casey. He started off by throwing strikes. He had to use his pitches today. He couldn't just throw fast balls. He had to throw sinks a little bit and that was good to see," Cameron said. "Their guys, they [Siloam Springs} were good, too. They're going to compete in the 5A."

Prairie Grove answered in a big way, producing a six-run effort in the bottom of the inning.

Connor McTaggert started the spurt with a leadoff walk but was thrown out at second when Davis Stephens hit into a fielder's choice. Siloam Springs couldn't take advantage of the break because the Panthers next walked Ty Estepp although they put themselves in position to ease out of the inning when Christian Ledeker, throwing in relief, struck out Rhett Marrell.

The next seven batters got on base for Prairie Grove as the Tigers found their groove, aided greatly by the Panthers' inability to catch a fly ball. Conner Hubbs' shot into right field landed for a double and tied the game.

"It all starts somewhere. That was a routine fly ball. We should have caught it, but it dropped," said Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle.

Sloan Smith, who went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in the go-ahead run, pushing Prairie Grove in front, 3-1. Shipley was hit by a pitch and Ryder Orr walked, loading the bases for senior Jackson Sorters, younger brother of Jarren Sorters, who passed in 2016 one month before his 16th birthday after a courageous battle with childhood cancer.

Pilcher took the mound as the third Panther pitcher of the day, issuing a walk and yielding another run. McTaggert reached on an error with two more runs scoring and the Tigers led 6-1. Pilcher gave up another walk to load the bases before inducing a groundout to get the Panthers off the field.

The Panthers got one run back in the fifth on back-to-back singles by Nathan Lee and Elijah Coffey. The run scored when Gavin Henson made contact and a throw went past first with the Tigers trying for a double play.

Controversy occurred in the top of the sixth with two runners aboard for the Panthers. Ledeker reached on a fielder's choice when a throw to second appeared dropped. However, a base runner was ruled out, prompting Panther fans and Hardcastle to object.

"The umpire saw it as he didn't have a transfer on it," Hardcastle said. "Then we had a called strike three at the plate and the inning's over."

The bases would have been loaded and Nick Driscoll went down at the plate to end the threat.

Pilcher and Brayden Fain were both 2-for-3 for the Panthers.

March 27, 2021

At Prairie Grove

Prairie Grove 6, Siloam Springs 2

Siloam Springs (7-6) ......000^110^0^--^2^7^2

Prairie Grove (11-1) .....000^600^6^--^6^5^0

W -- Shipley, L -- Ledeker.