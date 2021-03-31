Swift Witness For Defense

FARMINGTON -- Farmington held regular season opponents to fewer than 200 total points for the first time since joining the 5A West -- thanks to a swift witness on defense.

A large part of that achievement points to former coach Mike Adams' emphasis on perfecting the technique of a big man upfront in noseguard Terrion Swift.

Swift's role models, a pair of old school prime-time athletes in Lawrence Taylor and Bo Jackson, inspired the Farmington senior, whose defensive prowess earned him a scholarship.

Swift signed a national letter of intent to continue his football career at the collegiate level at Southwestern College, of Winfield, Kan., on Friday, March 12. Swift was one of eight defensive linemen and four Arkansas athletes signed by the school. Swift was accompanied by his family, including parents, Barry and Essie Swift, older brother Michael Ingram (also a Farmington alumni and college football player), and sister Terria Swift.

Swift likes the impact Taylor, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 1999, generated on a football game by dishing out hard hits.

"My role model on defense is Lawrence Taylor for all the big hits," Swift said, adding, "I compare my skills to his."

Swift decked many an opponent making them feel the sting of testing the Cardinal defense. He recorded 33 tackles including 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, recovered 3 fumbles and forced another.

Swift's time in the 40 is 5.0, not bad for a guy his size, but slow for someone expected to produce offensively coming out of the backfield. Nonetheless, he did what was asked of him.

"My role model for offense is Bo Jackson to run the ball. He had power and speed," Swift said.

As a senior, the 6-1, 235 pound Swift saw spot duty on offense, lining up at fullback, not only as a devastating lead blocker, but challenged to expand his gridiron skills when he was called upon for running and catching the football. Swift had one carry for 10 yards and two pass receptions for 27 yards.

"Carrying the football, it was nice. They put me on the fullback position to run the ball and catch the football," Swift said. "I had some nice runs and catches to help the team out."

In college, however, he prefers to concentrate on his specialty, stopping an opponent's offense rather than taking hits as a ball carrier or receiver and scrambling to execute a lead block.

"I like defense better," Swift said.

The same might be said of the guy who recruited him, Jake Kapustka, entering his third season at Southwestern College in 2021, now serving as the defensive line coach after one season on the offensive side of the ball coaching the offensive line and tight ends. Kapustka built a relationship with Swift that the Cardinal senior looks forward to continuing on a daily basis once he arrives on campus.

"Coach Kapustka, he texted me during the summer and the season. He rooted for me and I rooted for him," Swift said.

Swift's high school coach, Mike Adams, who retired at the end of the semester in January, returned to the school presiding over Swift's signing ceremony at Cardinal Arena. J.R. Eldridge took over the program on Feb. 1.

"He was one of our strongest guys to go along with that, he was one of our quickest players. That's a good combination," Adams said. "Terrion has a great work ethic. He made himself into that player that he is."

Swift retains fond memories of playing football at Farmington and growing up in the Cardinal program.

"Coach Adams, I've known him since the seventh grade. I've known the program very well and I've known his high expectations," Swift said.

He lists his favorite gridiron times as all the rivalry games against Prairie Grove although he was disappointed the Cardinals didn't win that contest in his senior year. Still, there were more prized moments.

"All the bus rides, big wins, and the first win in Farmington playoff history as a 5A conference school," Swift said, recalling a decisive 28-7 road win over Valley View at Jonesboro on Nov. 13 as Farmington finally broke through the ice in its first postseason contest since jumping up to the 5A Classification beginning with the 2014 season.

Southwestern College was founded in 1885 with an enrollment of 2,000 and competes as a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The team nickname is the Moundbuilders. Home games are played at the 3,600 seat Richard L. Jantz Stadium which opened in 2010. Brad Griffin is the head coach, 21-33, entering his sixth season. Trevor Strong is Defensive Coordinator.