Thomas Signs With JBU

FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Kaylee Thomas signed a national letter of intent to play women's collegiate tennis for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on Monday, Feb. 22, at Cardinal Arena.

Thomas was one half of the Cardinal girls doubles No. 1 team along with Grace Webb, who went 9-4 overall, and reached the state quarterfinals by winning, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, over Mia Reginelli and Mary Mencer, of Monticello during a first-round match at the 2020 Class 4A State Tennis Tournament. The girls lost to Nashville, 1-6, 3-6, concluding an outstanding run for a first-year doubles team.

According to Farmington tennis coach Denver Holt, it was obvious they hadn't played together early in the nonconference season, which resulted in losses. He praised the doubles team for settling into their individual roles, banding together and playing very well off one another to end the season with only three conference losses. They avenged one of those losses by beating Shiloh in the district semifinals, 6-0, 6-4, and lost to Harrison, 3-6, 2-6, in the district finals.

Thomas joins a short list of Cardinal tennis players to play at the next level including Farmington alumni Teah Flynn and Sam Troilo, both of whom played at Lindenwood St. Louis. Thomas will major in Computer Science and minor in Business Management.

"She joins a huge recruiting class for first year [JBU] head coach, Mike Campbell," Holt said. "Kaylee's high school accomplishments include: All-District doubles honors, district doubles Runner-up, and an Elite Eight finish in the 2020 State Tournament. Kaylee and Grace Webb played a huge role in contributing to an overall team winning percentage of 80% on the season."

In looking ahead to Thomas' collegiate career, Holt said it's unknown what position Campbell will place her in.

"I believe she will excel at any role she participates in whether it is doubles or singles," Holt said.

According to Holt, Campbell said Thomas is a part of a huge freshman class on the girls side of things expected to bolster JBU tennis.

"Coach Campbell is optimistic when discussing the upcoming tennis season for the girls team. He believes Kaylee and the other incoming freshman female players will have one of the best years JBU has had," Holt said. "We are looking forward to watching Kaylee from afar and wish her great success at JBU."