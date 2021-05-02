New Farmington Farmers Market Opens Sunday

FARMINGTON -- Already, more than 10 vendors are signed up to participate in the new Farmington Farmers Market that will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Farmington Junior High School parking lot, 278 W. Main St. The first market will be held this weekend, Sunday, May 2.

Busy Bee Canning Co., is sponsoring the new Farmers Market, and in addition to vendors, the hosts are hoping the market will provide a new venue for street performers, especially musicians from the Farmington area. The goal is to have live music every Sunday.

Busy Bee Canning is a new company started last year by Chance Smith and his husband, Josh, to provide an income during the covid-19 pandemic. They started crafting, making jam and baked goods, and have been involved in West Fork Farmers Market, a more informal organization.

Smith said the two were encouraged to start a farmers market and the plan to open a market in Farmington "just landed in our lap."

Farmington Farmers Market will be modeled after others in the area, as far as rules and guidelines that will be in place. Smith said they chose to open it on Sundays because many vendors already are committed on Saturdays.

"We wanted to find a day for our vendors," Smith said. "By having it from nine to two, people can come before church or after church."

Vendors who have signed up for the market will be providing jams, baked goods, honey, t-shirts and other clothing, jewelry, shaved ice, lip balms and deodorant. Vendors with fresh produce probably will start showing up in several weeks when their crops are ready, Smith said.

Vendors are paying a $25 application fee and a 10% commission if they make more than $100 in sales that day. Smith said money from the fees will be used to advertise and market the event.

"We wanted to have enough fees to cover the management of the market but wanted to keep it affordable," Smith said.

Smith said they will continue to accept applications throughout the summer. In addition, he said student groups will be allowed to set up a free booth to raise money for their organizations.

"We really hope this takes off and becomes a local spot for crafters and vendors and musicians," Smith said.

Diane Bryant, Farmington City Council member who chairs the city's Community Development Committee, said she's excited about a new farmers market in Farmington. A market has been one goal of the committee, Bryant said.

"Chance has taken it upon himself to make this happen," Bryant said. "He's a go-getter and has been doing a great job. I think it's going to be great for the community."