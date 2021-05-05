Cardinals Move Into District Semifinals

FARMINGTON -- Caden Elsik set the tone with a first inning triple and a leadoff single in the sixth, setting up Trey Hill and Chase Brown RBIs, leading Farmington to victory.

Brown homered in the sixth with Elsik on base to drive the final nails in eliminating Gravette, 5-1, in District 4A-1 baseball tournament first round action. That came on the heels of the Lions pushing a run across in the top of the inning when Harvey beaned Wyatt Coffelt and Cy Hilger reached on an error.

Gunnar Woolard led off on the first pitch of the game with a single into left field but Farmington starter Myles Harvey proved stingy beyond that. Harvey earned the win, throwing six innings for Farmington. He struck out four while allowing only two hits.

Hilger laid down a sacrifice bunt but Woolard got caught cheating off second and was tagged out as Farmington turned a double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, Hill plated Elsik with a single into left center and the Cardinals seized a 1-0 first inning lead.

Gravette had some chances.

The Lions got single base runners on in three consecutive innings, but couldn't bring them around.

Keegan Bulza reached on an error with one out in the second. Harvey answered with a strike out, then induced a ground out. McCoy Kildow singled into left center in the third. Farmington negated the threat by turning another double play. In the fourth, Isaiah Larson reached on an error only to have the Cardinals slam the door on that with another Harvey strikeout followed by inducing one more groundout.

Farmington loaded the bases in the third but Lion starter Jake Carver got out of the jam with a strikeout. They didn't fare as well in the fifth.

Brown and Michael White walked in the fifth, bringing up Kyson Bridges, who blasted an RBI double into deep center field. That tacked on an insurance run and Trevor McCuin walked following a strikeout. Lawson Devault earned the Cardinals' fourth walk of the inning to push a run across with the bases loaded, extending the Cardinal lead to 3-0.

Carver took the loss for Gravette, allowing three runs while striking out seven in five innings. Holden Betz pitched the sixth for the Lions, surrendering two runs on Brown's homer.

4A-1 District Baseball

April 27

At Farmington

Farmington 5, Gravette 1

Gravette (6-6)0000010--120

Farm. (4-3)100022x--563

W -- Harvey, L -- Carver.