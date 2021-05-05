Cardinals Round Up Mustangs

FARMINGTON -- Farmington welcomed McDonald County High School from Anderson, Mo., on Tuesday, April 6 and promptly presented the visitors from the "Show Me State" with an unstoppable pitching and hitting mix.

The Mustangs rolled south partially along Interstate 49, then taking U.S. 71 through Bella Vista after crossing the state line into Arkansas before merging back onto the four-lane going into Bentonville all the way to Exit 62 in Fayetteville before taking U.S. 62 to Farmington.

The route showcased the booming economy of Northwest Arkansas, and the Cardinals were all too happy to accommodate the out-of-towners with some boom in their bats, taking a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat against Mustang starter Colton Ruddick.

"We left 11 runners on base, but I feel our team's getting better. We had 13 hits and if we can do that we're dangerous because we've got two-three-or four good arms," said Farmington coach Jay Harper. "We're close to getting where we want to be."

Ruddick got out of the inning without further damage by inducing Kyson Bridges to hit into a double play negating a run and leaving two runners behind.

Farmington doubled its lead to 4-0 in the third with Weston Sills smacking a 2 RBI single.

Ruddick walked the first two batters of the fourth and was yanked. Cardinal catcher Trey Hill drove both Cardinals in by smashing a double into left field. Lawson Devault drove in a seventh run by singling.

Farmington starter Ethan Hodge threw six quality innings striking out five. Hodge proved that he, too, could get out of trouble after McDonald County scored a pair of runs aided by a throw that went past first in the top of the fifth when Dustyn Dowd made contact.

Levi Helm stepped up to the plate next with runners at the corners.

Unfazed, Hodge got Helm to hit a ground ball near the mound, which he fielded and threw to first for the second out. Hodge closed out the inning by inducing Cross Dowd to pop-up as the Cardinal hurler recorded the last out.

"Ethan Hodge did a really, good job tonight. He's a senior, he's not overpowering but he throws a lot of strikes," Harper said. "He gets a lot of strike outs and he gets a lot of fly outs."

Caden Elsik pitched the seventh for Farmington and sealed the win by striking out Jack Parnell and getting Cole Martin to fly out to second baseman Tate Sutton. Dustyn Dowd reached on an error, but Devault playing center field robbed Levi Hill of a hit by making a sensational diving catch on the run.

April 6, 2021

At Farmington

Farmington 7, McDonald County 2

McDonald County (6-6)^000^020^0^--^2^3^1

Farmington (4-3)^202^300^x^--^7^13^3

W -- Hodge, L -- Ruddick.