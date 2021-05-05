Cardinals Take Second At District

SPRINGDALE -- Matthew Ditch's two-run single was all the offense Shiloh Christian needed as the Saints won the 4A-1 Conference championship with a victory Saturday over Farmington.

Ditch's hit came after Kyle Cason and Gunner Pace had singled and Luke Bowerman reached on an error to load the bases in the second inning. Shiloh (20-6) added an insurance run in the seventh when Ditch singled and scored on a single by B Baker.

Farmington took a 1-0 lead in the first when Caden Elsik doubled and scored on a passed ball. Pace, however, held the Cardinals hitless the remainder of the game and struck out four over an 89-pitch performance.

Both teams reached the championship games with wins during Friday's semifinal contests. Shiloh Christian needed a three-run sixth in order to come from behind and take a 10-8 victory over Harrison, while Farmington needed nine innings to earn a 5-4 win over Huntsville as Michael White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and drove in the winning run.

Shiloh will now be the conference's No. 1 seed for the Class 4A North Region tournament, which begins Thursday at Harrison. The Saints will play Clarksville (10-11), the No. 4 seed from the 4A-4 Conference, in a first-round game while Farmington (18-6) will take on Morrilton.