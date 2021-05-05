COLUMN: Reports Of Dread Events Continue

It seems that nothing can wipe away the dread reports of events, such as a pandemic or the undependable political reports, the coming of dangerous storms and, this day, the report of storms from the southwest, where tornadoes usually come from. So, we choose or not choose the claustrophobic safe room or cellar and always pray for no injuries, damage or death.

In my memory, Arkansas has had its share of various storms over the years, from the April 4, 1928, tornado north of Lincoln to storms up to the present. In that one, three people died, six houses were demolished and several replaced. Some years ago, a tornado through Cincinnati claimed deaths and much damage. There have been hail storms, tornadoes, deep freezes and a really bad sleet storm on Sunday morning, March 2, 2014. I remember because I was in surgery that morning. The sleet piled up so deep that one man stood on the pile of ice and touched the house eaves. Even on this mountaintop, we have had some near floods. One year the water in my yard came around the buildings like a river, and I thought about six inches deep, but by seeing a certain line on a rock, the highest point of water, it measured nine inches deep.

Now, the "historical winter storm" earlier this year rates full attention, with -11 degrees temperature and the recent frost, freeze (in April) which killed some fully covered gardens, but left unharmed some that were only covered with sheets. Some of those frozen plants cost over $3 each!

Now, some SON-filled days for all.

Happy birthday to Ethan May, Alexa James, Louis Guess, Emilie Gore, Laura Pretty, Pat Leach, Roy Lee Jackson, Shirley Rinehart, Teresa Snarr, Janice Waldrop, Phyllis Sievers, Wilma Caswell, Braden Umberson, Diana Jones.

Happy anniversary to Zell and Barbara Goolsby.

Happy years, all!

