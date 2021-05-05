Farmington To Receive $3 Million For Construction

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District is moving forward with its plans for an addition to the junior high school now that state money has been approved for the project, said Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

The Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation approved just over $3 million in state partnership money for demolition costs and for an addition to the junior high during its April 29 meeting in Little Rock.

In all, the commission approved $77 million for 24 school districts for construction projects on 32 campuses in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The school district is proposing to build additions in two locations at the junior high school: a two-story building at the location of the former old high school gym, now demolished, and a second addition at the site of the old "H" Hall.

The district also is proposing to add six classrooms and bathrooms to Folsom and Williams elementary schools. Farmington did not receive any state money for those construction projects.

The district will pay for the projects using proceeds from restructured construction bonds and the $3 million in state money.

"We're very grateful for the money and for the partnership program," Laffoon said. "We're looking forward to getting started."

Laffoon said one question is how the increased cost of construction materials will affect the projects. School officials will decide if any changes need to be made when the final cost figures come in, Laffoon said.

Joe McClung, junior high principal, said the additions to the school will help get all students under one roof and meet the need for updated space.

Students travel to five buildings during a school day, McClung said, adding the goal is to get as many students as possible under one roof and to reduce the number of students who have to cross Double Springs Road.

The partnership money is a percentage of the total project cost for an approved school construction project. The state's share is determined by a district's enrollment and local property tax wealth. Laffoon said Farmington's wealth index is about 40%, which means the state is providing 40% of the costs for the junior high project.