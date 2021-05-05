Lady Cardinals Avoid Trip-Up

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's softball team improved to 6-2 overall with a 5-2 nonconference win over Clarksville on Tuesday, March 16 heading into the annual Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament.

Lady Cardinals drew even at 2-2 on Remington Adams' solo home run in the bottom of the third, then recaptured the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over Clarksville. The game remained tied at two with Farmington batting in the bottom of the sixth when Mya Monroe drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout.

Farmington (6-2, 0-0) scored first on starter Carson Griggs' RBI single in the first inning. Clarksville answered with two runs in the top of the third, edging in front 2-1, but the Lady Cardinals evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Remington Adams smashed a solo homer.

Carson Griggs (5-1) got the win for the Lady Cardinals. She pitched six scoreless innings. In seven innings of work, Carson Griggs gave up two runs on two hits while striking out 13.

Clarksville switched pitchers midway through the contest. Amelia Wagner started the game for the Lady Panthers and went three innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one striking out and no walks.

Shelby Ross came on in relief and took the loss for Clarksville. She allowed five hits and three runs over the last three innings.

Farmington bashed 10 hits led by Adams, Carson Griggs, and shortstop Shayley Treat, who combined for eight of the Lady Cardinals' 10 hits. Griggs and Adams recorded three hits apiece while Treat had two for the Lady Cardinals. Farmington's defense was solid behind Carson Griggs and didn't commit any errors.

March 16, 2021

At Farmington

Farmington 5, Clarksville 2

Clarksville (1-8, 1-2)^002^000^0^--^2^2^x

Farmington (6-2, 0-0)^101^003^x^--^5^10^0

W -- C. Griggs (5-1), L -- Ross.