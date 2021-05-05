Lady Cards Claim Crown

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's softball team needs new T-shirts, their apparel is now outdated with their latest conference championship followed by Saturday's District 4A-1 tournament trophy win.

The Lady Cardinals fell behind 2-1 against Prairie Grove in Friday's semifinal before rolling to a 15-2 win that put them in the championship game. Pea Ridge beat Harrison in the other semifinal to set up the district finals matchup.

Farmington 4, Pea Ridge 0

Carson Griggs recorded a two-hit shutout while striking out nine batters as Farmington locked in the 4A-1 District tournament championship. She got run support early including her own 2 RBI triple. Skylar Riddle added a run by scoring on a wild pitch

"Carson had a great day in the circle and we put a few hits up early and created some situations where they were a little pressed defensively," said Farmington coach Randy Osnes. "We put a few runs on and then got a cheap one late with Riddle stealing home on a fast ball. That was huge and allowed Carson to be pretty comfortable and pitch the way she's used to pitching."

The Lady Cardinals (23-2) tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Grace Boatright's single plated Remington Adams, who had reached on an error.

Farmington 15, Huntsville 0

An eight run eruption in the second inning Thursday powered Farmington past Huntsville 15-0 into the District 4A-1 semifinal as well as securing a Regional berth.

That was a fitting outcome for the first contest played under the new name of Randy Osnes Field as the veteran Farmington coach moved one step closer to returning to the state tournament in his final season.

The Lady Cardinals stacked up hit after hit with Drew Clifford, Reese Shirey, Shayley Treat and Remington Adams each driving in runs during the inning. Carson Griggs blasted a home run in the third inning.

Farmington (21-2, 7-0) achieved a shutout with two different pitchers, stifling the Lady Eagles. Carson Griggs (18-1) earned the win, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking none over the first two innings, Kamryn Uher moved over from first to the chalked circle to close out the game in relief.

The win advanced Farmington into a semifinal showdown against rival Prairie Grove in Friday's semifinal matchup. Prairie Grove emerged a 5-2 winner over Gentry in eight innings.

Farmington catcher Grace Boatright singled on a 3-1 count to give the Lady Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. The Lady Cardinals quickly upped the ante by scoring eight unanswered runs in the second.

Clifford, Shirey, Treat and Adams powered the big inning with RBIs.

Katlynn Campbell took the loss for Huntsville. She lasted two innings, allowing 12 runs on seven hits.

The Lady Cardinals racked up ten hits in the game led by Boatright and Shirey with two hits apiece.