Lady Tigers Get Foot In Door

FARMINGTON -- Prairie Grove won Thursday to get a foot in the door for this week's Regional softball tournament, then lost its next two games to finish fourth at the District 4A-1 tournament at Farmington last week.

Prairie Grove advanced with an eighth inning, 5-2, win at Gentry Thursday, then lost 15-2 to Farmington in the semifinals and 9-2 to Harrison in Saturday's consolation game. Prairie Grove begins Regional play at Harrison on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Harrison 9, Prairie Grove 2

Camryn Casey had four hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs as Harrison won the third-place game at the 4A-1 Conference tournament. Casey also scored four times, while Daizie Riggs drove in three runs for the Lady Goblins. Ryleigh Keele added two hits and drove in a run for Harrison, which bounced back after a 7-0 loss to Pea Ridge in Friday's semifinal game.

Farmington 15, Prairie Grove 2

Prairie Grove's Kelsey Pickett and Rhiannon Umfleet got on base and both crossed home plate as the Lady Tigers put up two runs in the second inning Friday against Farmington. The Lady Cardinals quickly erased that deficit with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Kamryn Uher doubled driving a run. Isabella Hulsey, who smashed a grand slam home run in the sixth drew a walk, scoring another run, Remington Adams singled for an RBI, Grace Boatright hit into a fielder's choice while driving in a run. Carson Griggs added a sacrifice fly, and Kennedy Griggs singled for an RBI to cap the surge. Hulsey finished with 5 RBIs.

Prairie Grove 3, Gentry 2 (8)

The Tigers pulled off a big win to punch their ticket to the 4A regional, scoring a run in the eighth inning to edge Gentry. Umfleet homered and drove in two runs for Prairie Grove. Randi Jo Bolinger was 2-for-3 with a double for Gentry and Kyleigh Wheaton was also 2-for-3.