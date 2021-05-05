Lady Wolves Advance To District 3A-1 Semifinal

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's softball team advanced to the District 3A-1 semifinal earning a Regional berth with a 12-0 shutout of Green Forest on Thursday.

The Lady Wolves turned in a solid all-around performance.

"We put the ball in play well tonight. The girls were aggressive looking for chances to take extra bases. We played really well on defense," said Lincoln coach Beau Collins. "

Lincoln starter Paige Umberson threw 2.2 innings, allowing one hit while recording five strikeouts. Amber Bryant pitched 2.1 innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out one.

"Paige Umberson and Amber Bryant split time pitching, and they both did really well," Collins said. "They kept the ball in the infield for us, had quite a few strike outs."

Green Forest pitcher Gracie Youngblood absorbed the loss, surrendering 12 runs on 10 hits with one strike out.

With the win, the Lady Wolves advanced into Friday's semifinal game against West Fork.

Lincoln takes on Paris at 12:30 p.m. at Harrison's Parks & Recreation Complex in first-round Regional action. The program is one win away from earning a trip to the state tournament.

"That's been the goal ever since we started in August with the group. It's one game at a time really," Collins said.

District 3A-1 Softball

April 29

At Lincoln

Lincoln 12, Green Forest 0

G. Forest (7-5, 7-2)00000xx--036

Lincoln (14-12, 6-6)71311xx--12100

W -- Paige Umberson, L -- Youngblood.