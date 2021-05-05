Obituaries for May 5, 2021

Don Paul Bacus

Don Paul Bacus, age 95, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born October 16, 1925, in Carslile, Arkansas, the son of Paul Chaney and Delia Maybell (Miller) Bacus.

Don served in the United States Navy during World War II as a sonar technician and held the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He was an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance for numerous years. He had been a longtime member of the Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church where he filled in as organist. He was also an accomplished accordion player.

He was preceded in death by Tessebell Bacus, Juanita Bacus and his parents.

Survivors include Marion Vaughn of California; Donne Lee Bacus and Becky Bacus of Edmond, Oklahoma; Keith Richmond and Paulita Richmond of Cassville, Missouri; Michael Treat and Dr. Farla Steele-Treat of Fayetteville, Arkansas; David Bacus and Melissa Bacus, Emily Bacus, and Gracie Bacus, all of Wesley, Arkansas; Andrea Harris.

A funeral service was held May 4, 2021, at Farmington Cemetery Pavilion.

Martha Jane Irene Broyles

Martha Jane Irene Broyles, age 81, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away and joined her husband on their 52nd anniversary Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home. She was born March 24, 1940, in Sulphur City, Arkansas, the daughter of Robert William and Myrtle Leona (Jordan) Baker.

Martha was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and was an avid seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, William Daniel “Danny” Broyles; her husband, William Daniel “Dan” Broyles; two granddaughters, Marcie Lee Leming and Carol Loree Leming; one grandson, Ryan Daniel Leming, one great-granddaughter, Liliann Faye Broyles; and one sister, Roberta Lee Baker.

Survivors include three sons, Jeff Harper of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Jon Hicks and his wife Angie also of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Darryl Broyles of Michigan; three daughters, Patricia Leming and her husband David of Elkins, Ravonda Bishop and her husband Jason of West Fork, Arkansas, and Loree Ciarkowski and her husband John of Holly, Michigan; one brother, Robert W. Baker Jr.; four sisters, Wonema Miller, Barbara Hamilton, Mary Louise Johnson and Ellie Harvey and her husband Greg; 10 grandsons, James Robert Leming, Dan Broyles, Joe Broyles, Chad Arnold, Tyler Ciarowski, Andrew Ciarkowski, Adam Ciarkowski, Darryl McMinn, Coleson Vanerboom and Seth Hice; 12 granddaughters, Salena Worthem, Kate Broyles, Crystal Rocha, Danielle Broyles, Ashley Ciarkowski, Brittany Arnold Johnson, Ashton Bishop, Heather Robbins, Amber Leming, Amanda Leming, and Nichole Simms; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held April 29, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery in Farmington, Arkansas.

Bucky Morse

Bucky Morse, age 87, of Farmington, Arkansas passed away April 22, 2021, in Farmington. He was born April 27, 1933, in Dacoma, Oklahoma, to Ivan and Violet Morse.

The eldest of three children, he grew up helping his family eke a living out of the sandy Oklahoma soil. While attending college, he met Martha Louise McCully, and they married in 1953. In 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Army with the rank of Sergeant, due to his service in the National Guard. During his enlistment he served as a drill sergeant, staff sergeant, and Chaplin’s assistant. His last posting was in Alaska and, when he left the Army, he remained there and returned to teaching. In 1965, due to his father’s declining health, he brought his young family back to Oklahoma. Louise obtained her teaching certificate, and in 1968 they moved to Arkansas, settling in the Cove Creek area near Prairie Grove. Over the next 30 years, he and Louise taught multiple generations of elementary students in Prairie Grove and Farmington. He retired from Farmington as an assistant principal in 1996. In 1999, Louise died of cancer soon after retiring. In 2000, he married Nancy Darlene Leslie. Bucky was a member of Prairie Grove Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Morse; sons, Wayne Morse of Farmington, Kevin Morse of Conway, Leslie Morse and wife Margee of Fayetteville, Allen Leslie of Farmington, Tony Leslie and wife Rhonda of Springdale and Mike Leslie and wife Tina of Goshen; daughters, Debra Roberts of Springdale and Debbie Rictor and husband Loren of Springdale; sister, Bonnie Harris of Tacoma, Wash.; grandchildren, Patrick Morse, Elandra Morse, Eric Totten, Mindy Totten, Aaron Leslie, Tyra Leslie, Steve Leslie, Rocky Leslie, Shawn Gautier, Randy Leslie, Rick Leslie, Andrea Poplin and David Poplin; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held April 29, 2021, at Moore’s Chapel, with burial following in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

Wanda Mae Prichard

Wanda Mae Prichard, age 67, a resident of Hogeye, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home. She was born February 17, 1954, in Rogers, Arkansas, the daughter of Earl and Ruby (Hays) Stephenson.

Wanda was retired from Tyson Foods.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Prichard, in 2008.

Survivors include three sons, David Prichard and his wife Kari of Lincoln, Arkansas, Ronnie Prichard and his wife Kathy of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Jimmy Prichard and his wife Michelle of Wesley, Arkansas; grandchildren, Justin Prichard of Lincoln, Jessica Pramaniks, Cody Prichard, Alexus Prichard, and Amilya Prichard; and one niece, Amanda Ward Griffith of Huntsville, Arkansas.

At Wanda’s request, there will not be a funeral service.

Jane Marie Reynolds

Jane Marie Reynolds, age 74, of Fayetteville, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Fayetteville. She was born December 14, 1946 in Shamokin, Penn., the daughter of Robert and Emily Wendell Martz.

She was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Washington County Health Department for 43 years, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ray Reynolds; three sons: Christopher Reynolds and his wife Norma of Farmington, Kyle Reynolds and his wife Heather of Lowell, Kevin Reynolds and his wife Christine of Seattle, Wash.; and six grandchildren: Emily Reynolds, Grayson Reynolds, Griffyn Reynolds, Raney Cooper, Logan Reynolds, and Luke Reynolds.

Rosary service will be 5 p.m. Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Moore’s Chapel. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. following the Rosary service.

Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, under the direction of Moore’s Chapel.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 North Starr Drive, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701.

Clarence Leon Wilson

Clarence Leon Wilson peacefully left this earth and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the age of 82.

Clarence was born August 29, 1938, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the son of George Melvin and Oleta (Gray) Wilson. After the passing of his father, Clarence’s mother married Carl West. Carl was a good man and a loving father who treated all of the kids as though they were his own. Carl and Oleta raised their large family of nine children on their dairy farm in Tishomingo.

In 1960, Clarence worked as the store manager for C.R. Anthony Company in Amarillo, Texas. It was in Amarillo that Clarence met the love of his life, Shirley Jean Young, who worked at a nearby store. The two were married the following year on January 21, 1961.

In 1964, after the birth of their son, Billy Wayne Wilson, the two moved their new family to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to be closer to loved ones. Clarence was a hard working provider with careers in multiple fields. As a young father, Clarence worked as the men’s department manager of Montgomery Ward in Fayetteville. Then in 1971, Clarence got a job with Frito Lay as a route manager where he enjoyed a career spanning over 25 years.

Clarence was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fayetteville for 50 years. He held an unwavering faith in God which he shared with those around him by being a living example of Christ’s Love. As a devout Christian and family man, Clarence led a full life of love, continuously surrounded by friends and family.

Clarence was unendingly proud of his family and always did his best to support them. Anyone who knew Clarence knew that he was the most loving father, husband and grandfather a family could ask for.

He was a caring and patient man willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was always positive and cheerful. Anyone who would ask him how he was doing would be met with his trademark phrase, “Super Good and Getting Better!”

Clarence was preceded in death by his father, George Melvin Wilson, his mother, Oleta West, his step-father, Carl West, his brothers, Billy Raymond Wilson and Robert Carl Wilson, his sisters, Doris King and Roberta Walton, and his son, Jimmy Leon Wilson.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson; his sons, Billy Wilson and Ron Wilson; his grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Sara Lawson, Jimmy Dwayne, Kristi Lynn Wilson Blackwood, Angela Wilson Branch; his brothers, Richard West and Melvin Earl Wilson; his sisters, Linda Sue Wilkerson and Frances Reagan.

A funeral service was held Monday, May 3, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burial was in Farmington Cemetery in Farmington, Arkansas.

